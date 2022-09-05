The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 5.01am
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)

Serena Williams played what was likely the last match of her professional career while Oval Invincibles lived up to their name, defending their women’s Hundred title with Trent Rockets lifting the men’s trophy.

In football, new United signing Antony scored on his Manchester United debut as Erik ten Hag’s side halted Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season, VAR caused plenty of consternation, the Merseyside derby ended goalless, and the Lionesses sealed their place at the World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

Antony and Marcus Rashford
New Manchester United signing Antony (right) and Marcus Rashford both scored en route to ending Arsenal’s perfect start to the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea West Ham VAR controversy
The Premier League promised to review two controversial VAR decisions, including an overturned goal for West Ham in their loss to Chelsea. Here, referee Andrew Madley consults the pitchside monitor during that match (Steven Paston/PA)
Mo Salah Merseyside Derby shot
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah attempts a shot on goal during the goalless Merseyside derby (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lauren Hemp Lionesses versus Austria
England’s Lauren Hemp (right) leaps over Carina Wenninger in their 2-0 victory over Austria, which sealed the Lionesses a ticket to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (John Walton/PA)
Oval Invincibles Women's hundred final
Oval Invincibles successfully defended their title in the Women’s Hundred, beating Southern Brave in Saturday’s final (Adam Davy/PA)
Trent Rockets’ Lewis Gregory
Trent Rockets’ Lewis Gregory celebrates hitting the winning run during the Men’s Hundred Final at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
Dutch GP smoke bombs
Fans of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen lit orange flares to celebrate the Dutch driver’s win at his home GP (Peter Dejong/AP)
Corbin Strong celebrates Tour of Britain stage one victory
Team Israel-Premier Tech’s Corbin Strong celebrates winning stage one of the Tour of Britain, from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jess Breach try versus USA
England’s Jess Breach scores a try during the women’s friendly at Sandy Park, the Red Roses’ 24th straight win (David Davies/PA)
Britain’s Jake Wightman Diamond League
Britain’s Jake Wightman crosses the finish line to win the men’s 800 metres event at the Diamond League in Brussels (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
Premiership champions Leicester
Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche

More from The Courier

The police car in the ditch on Lothian Crescent, Dundee.
Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg
How to eat better – despite being on budget
High Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Emergency services on Albert Street, Dundee.
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife