On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 6.01am
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)

Joey Barton was given a 12-match ban, six of which were suspended, by the Football Association on this day in 2008 following an attack on former Manchester City team-mate Ousmane Dabo.

Barton pleaded guilty to a charge of violent conduct from the FA and was hit with a £25,000 fine in addition to his lengthy suspension, with six of the matches suspended for two years.

The incident with Dabo had occurred in May of the previous year with Barton assaulting his former club colleague during a training-ground incident that left the French midfielder unconscious and with a detached retina.

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Reading v Manchester City – Madejski Stadium
Manchester City's Ousmane Dabo was involved in a training-ground fight with Joey Barton in 2007 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Dabo released details of the fight to the media and requested that police press charges against his team-mate Barton, who was arrested and bailed before he was later charged with assault.

Barton was given a four-month suspended prison sentence, told to pay £3,000 in compensation to Dabo and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

The incident saw the Man City academy graduate suspended by his club and fined £100,000, which eventually resulted in him departing to sign for Newcastle.

