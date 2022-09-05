Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 8.49am
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Glazer family have put a £3.75billion price tag on Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports the unpopular owners are hoping to tempt interest from Dubai.

The same paper says Crystal Palace is planning to launch a £20million bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in January if the 22-year-old fails to nail down a regular starting place at the Blues.

Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares the Carabao Cup second round match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich
Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has revealed he wanted the option to leave the club permanently as he sealed a loan move to Marseille, the Daily Mirror writes – via RMC Sport. The 22-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants on a season-long deal after just one season at the Emirates Stadium.

And the Liverpool Echo says Juventus have their sights on Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. The Italian club are reportedly planning to make a move for the 30-year-old in January.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Kane: Bild reports the 29-year-old has been told to reject a new contract at Tottenham, with Bayern Munich said to be weighing up a move for the striker.

Arthur Melo: Calciomercato writes that Liverpool ended up with the 26-year-old midfielder after being rejected by midfielder Denis Zakaria when he opted for Chelsea.

