Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 9.01am
Premiership champions Leicester
Premiership champions Leicester

The 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership season kicks off on Friday with a west country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate.

It is the 26th Premiership campaign, and 11-time champions Leicester will defend the crown they won after a thrilling Twickenham final against Saracens.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the 13 runners and riders, including player signings and departures.

Bath

Johann van Graan
Bath’s new head of rugby Johann van Graan (Niall Carson/PA)

Ground: Recreation Ground

Head of rugby: Johann van Graan

Last season: 13th

Title odds: 50-1

Players in: Niall Annett (Worcester), Matt Gallagher, Chris Cloete (both Munster), Louis Schreuder (Newcastle), Dave Attwood (Bristol), Piers Francis, JJ Tonks (both Northampton), Wesley White (Jersey), GJ van Velze (Tel Aviv Heat), Quinn Roux (Toulon), Michael Etete (Leeds).

Players out: Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Semesa Rokoduguni (Montauban), Anthony Watson (Leicester), Max Clark (Dragons), Valery Morozov (Worcester), Tian Schoeman (Newcastle), Jacques du Toit (Zebre Parma), Ollie Fox (Ealing), Danny Cipriani, Tom Prydie (both released).

Bristol

Ground: Ashton Gate

Rugby director Pat Lam

Last season: 10th

Title odds: 20-1

Players in: Ellis Genge (Leicester), AJ MacGinty (Sale Sharks), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Gabriel Ibitoye (Tel Aviv Heat), Richard Lane (Bedford).

Players out: Dave Attwood (Bath), John Afoa (Vannes), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Tiff Eden (Zebre Parma), Alapati Leiua (Waikato), Mitch Eadie, Niyi Adeolokun, Nathan Hughes (all released).

Exeter

Ground: Sandy Park

Rugby director: Rob Baxter

Last season: 7th

Title odds: 5-1

Players in: Jack Dunne, Rory O’Loughlin (both Leinster), Solomone Kata (Moana Pasifika), Aidon Davis (Cheetahs), Ruben van Heerden (Sharks).

Players out: Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Jonny Hill, Tom O’Flaherty (both Sale Sharks), Will Witty (Perpignan), Alfie Petch, Aaron Hinkley (both Northampton), Sean Lonsdale (Dragons), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Benetton), Don Armand (retired).

Gloucester

Ground: Kingsholm

Head coach: George Skivington

Last season: 5th

Title odds: 16-1

Players in: Albert Tuisue (London Irish).

Players out: Jason Woodward (Sale Sharks), Will Britton, Olly Adkins, Seb Nagle-Taylor (all Cornish Pirates), Toby Venner (Jersey), Jack Stanley (released), Ed Slater (retired).

Harlequins

Ground: Twickenham Stoop

Head coach: Tabai Matson

Last season: 3rd

Title odds: 6-1

Players in: Irne Herbst (Benetton), Charlie Matthews (Kamaishi Seawaves).

Players out: Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Christian Scotland-Williamson (released), Matt Symons, Joe Gray (both retired).

Leicester

Ground: Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Head coach: Steve Borthwick

Last season: Champions

Title odds: 7-2

Players in: Handre Pollard (Montpellier), Anthony Watson (Bath), Jimmy Gopperth (Wasps), James Cronin (Biarritz), Phil Cokanasiga, Olly Cracknell (both London Irish), Joe Taufete’e (LA Giltinis), Lachlan Shelley (Eastwood), Tom Horton (NSW Waratahs).

Players out: Ellis Genge (Bristol), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Matias Moroni (Newcastle), Marco van Staden (released), Jaco Taute (retired).

London Irish

Ground: Gtech Community Stadium

Rugby director: Declan Kidney

Last season: 8th

Title odds: 33-1

Players in: Api Ratuniyarawa (Northampton), Isaac Miller (Worcester), Danilo Fischetti (Zebre Parma), Luca Morisi (Benetton), Joe Powell (Melbourne Rebels).

Players out: Albert Tuisue (Gloucester), Terrence Hepetema (Grenoble), Steve Mafi (Oyonnax), George Nott (Dragons), Phil Cokanasiga. Olly Cracknell (both Leicester), Allan Dell (Glasgow), Nick Phipps (released), Sean O’Brien (retired).

Newcastle

Ground: Kingston Park

Head coach: Dave Walder

Last season: 12th

Title odds: 150-1

Players in: Tian Schoeman (Bath), Matias Moroni (Leicester), Josh Thomas (Ospreys), Sebastian de Chaves (Austin Gilgronis).

Players out: Louis Schreuder (Bath), Will Haydon-Wood (Wasps), Marco Fuser (Massy), Joel Hodgson (Glasgow), Mike Brown, Luther Burrell, Kyle Cooper, Ollie Lindsay-Hague (all released).

Northampton

Ground: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens

Rugby director: Phil Dowson

Last season: 4th

Title odds: 14-1

Players in: Callum Braley (Benetton), Ethan Waller (Worcester), Angus Scott-Young (Queensland Reds), Aaron Hinkley, Alfie Petch (both Exeter).

Players out: Teimana Harrison (Provence), Piers Francis, JJ Tonks (both Bath), Nick Auterac (Edinburgh), Api Ratuniyarawa (London Irish), Taqele Naiyaravoro (released), Tom Wood (retired).

Sale Sharks

Ground: AJ Bell Stadium

Rugby director: Alex Sanderson

Last season: 6th

Title odds: 17-2

Players in: George Ford (Leicester), Jonny Hill, Tom O’Flaherty (both Exeter), Jason Woodward (Gloucester).

Players out: Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Lood de Jager (Saitama Wild Knights), AJ MacGinty (Bristol), JP du Preez (Glasgow), Curtis Langdon, Cameron Neild (both Worcester), Rohan Janse van Rensburg (Sharks, South Africa), Simon Hammersley (retired).

Saracens

Ground: StoneX Stadium

Rugby director: Mark McCall

Last season: Runners-up

Title odds: 15-8

Players in: Hugh Tizard (Harlequins), Christian Judge (Worcester), Eduardo Bello (Zebre Parma), James Flynn (Jersey).

Players out: Vincent Koch (Wasps), Sean Reffell (Ulster), Richard Barrington (Agen), Elliott Obatoyinbo (released), Tim Swinson (retired).

Wasps

Ground: Coventry Building Society Arena

Head coach: Lee Blackett

Last season: 9th

Title odds: 20-1

Players in: Vincent Koch (Saracens), John Ryan (Munster), Will Haydon-Wood (Newcastle), Burger Odendaal (Lions), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow).

Players out: Thomas Young (Cardiff), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Malakai Fekitoa (Munster), Jimmy Gopperth (Leicester), Jeff Toomaga-Allen (Ulster), Michael Le Bourgeois (Bedford), Marcus Watson (Benetton), Pieter Scholtz (Bayonne), James Gaskell, Rob Miller (both released).

Worcester

Steve Diamond
Worcester rugby director Steve Diamond (David Davies/PA)

Ground: Sixways

Rugby director: Steve Diamond

Last season: 11th

Title odds: 200-1

Players in: Curtis Langdon, Cameron Neild (both Sale Sharks), Fergus Lee-Warner, Santiago Medrano (both Western Force), Hame Faiva (Benetton), Valery Morozov (Bath), Renato Giammarioli (Zebre Parma).

Players out: Ethan Waller (Northampton), Niall Annett (Bath), Sione Vailanu (Glasgow), Christian Judge (Saracens), Isaac Miller (London Irish), Melani Nanai (Bay of Plenty), Sam Lewis (released), Matt Garvey (retired).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche

More from The Courier

The police car in the ditch on Lothian Crescent, Dundee.
Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg
How to eat better – despite being on budget
High Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Emergency services on Albert Street, Dundee.
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife