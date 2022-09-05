EFL ‘incredibly frustrated’ by goal-line technology failure in Huddersfield game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EFL ‘incredibly frustrated’ by goal-line technology failure in Huddersfield game

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 11.01am
Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama was denied an equaliser when goal-line technology failed to detect his effort against Blackpool had crossed the line (PA)
Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama was denied an equaliser when goal-line technology failed to detect his effort against Blackpool had crossed the line (PA)

The English Football League is “incredibly frustrated” by the failure of goal-line technology during Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Blackpool.

The Terriers were denied an equaliser when Yuta Nakayama’s effort crossed the line, but GLT failed to detect it and the on-field officials did not spot it either.

It followed a string of controversial incidents in Saturday’s Premier League action where goals for West Ham and Newcastle were ruled out after VAR interventions.

The EFL issued a statement on Monday morning which read: “The EFL is incredibly frustrated that a technology failure at Huddersfield Town and Blackpool has overshadowed a fantastic weekend of action on the pitch.

“We have now received an initial assessment from Hawk-Eye, the providers of the Goal Line Technology service in the Championship, that during a second-half incident with Huddersfield attacking, the match officials did not receive a signal to their watch or earpiece as, due to multiple factors, the ball was no longer being tracked following it entering the Blackpool goal area.”

The statement continued: “Separately, PGMOL have confirmed officials were unsighted due to obstruction by players and therefore unable to award a goal.

“While the system was tested and functional prior to the start of the game, further information is expected from both Hawk-Eye and PGMOL following a full review of the incident.

“Technology is there to support the decision-making processes of match officials in the Championship and it failing in such a manner on Sunday is a matter of great concern.

“For clarity, the referee’s decision is final and the match result stands.”

Goal-line technology has generally been regarded as a great success since its introduction in the early part of last decade, although there was also a system failure in the first Premier League match to be played after the Covid-19 enforced suspension of competition in the 2019-20 season.

Sheffield United players appeal for a goal against Aston Villa, but GLT failed to detect the ball had crossed the line
Sheffield United players appeal for a goal against Aston Villa, but GLT failed to detect the ball had crossed the line (Carl Recine/NMC Pool/PA)

The technology failed to spot Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland had caught the ball and taken it over the line in the match against Sheffield United on June 17, 2020.

Hawk-Eye said at the time that the level of obstruction which had caused the technology to fail had not been seen in more than 9,000 matches where the system had been in operation.

Meanwhile, the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) are reviewing the weekend’s controversial VAR incidents in the top flight.

The Professional Game Match Officials’ Board took the rare step of acknowledging the specific controversies involving West Ham and Newcastle in a statement on Sunday, and accepted the Premier League’s request for an additional investigation.

VAR decisions in all affected matches are already reviewed by a five-strong independent panel comprising representatives of the Premier League and the PGMOL as well as three former players, with their findings sent to the clubs concerned.

Referee Andrew Madley consults the pitch side monitor before disallowing Cornet's equaliser
Referee Andrew Madley consults the pitch side monitor before disallowing Cornet’s equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)

West Ham were denied a late equaliser from Maxwel Cornet against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the VAR, Jarred Gillett, advised referee Andrew Madley to take another look at what was ultimately ruled to be a foul by Hammers forward Jarrod Bowen on Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Newcastle had an own goal by Tyrick Mitchell disallowed during their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after VAR Lee Mason advised referee Michael Salisbury to review a collision between the Magpies’ Joe Willock and Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Replays appeared to suggest that the collision had been caused by Mitchell shoving Willock forward as he jumped for a header.

