Home Sport

Arsenal have already sold 40,000 tickets for WSL derby with Tottenham

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.03pm Updated: September 5 2022, 3.25pm
Caitlin Foord (centre) scored against Tottenham last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal have sold more tickets for their Women’s Super League clash with rivals Tottenham than the combined total of their four matches at the Emirates Stadium last season.

Over 40,000 supporters have already purchased their seat for the north London derby, which takes place on September 24.

Jonas Eidevall’s side could be cheered by a record WSL crowd against their neighbours at the Emirates, with the current best set at 38,200 for the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall led his side to victory in both WSL matches at the Emirates Stadium last season.
England captain Leah Williamson is likely to be involved and it is the achievements of the Lionesses that has driven up interest in the WSL, with clubs capitalising by moving a number of fixtures to the stadiums which usually host their male counterparts.

The 2022/23 WSL campaign begins this weekend and sees Spurs welcome Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as reigning champions Chelsea open their season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham.

Arsenal beat Tottenham and Chelsea in WSL matches at the Emirates last season, as well as hosting Champions League clashes against Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

The cumulative total of those gates was 39,393 and – with that number set to be eclipsed on one afternoon – Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is hoping to welcome a host of new fans.

“Our supporters have really tapped into the excitement and momentum created during the summer and we are delighted with the phenomenal demand for tickets for this match,” he told the PA news agency.

“We know a whole new group of supporters has been switched on to the women’s game which has been a such a big part of our club for more than 30 years.

“This is the first of at least six matches our women’s first team will play at Emirates Stadium this season and with a record Women’s Super League crowd in attendance, this north London derby promises to be a memorable occasion.”

Arsenal finished just one point behind champions Chelsea last year and start their league season with a tricky trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

