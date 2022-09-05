Ange Postecoglou wants his players and supporters to keep believing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou wants his players and supporters to keep believing

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 5.57pm
Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to the visit of Real Madrid (PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou challenged his players to stamp their identity on their meeting with the Champions League holders as he encouraged the supporters to “dream big”.

Postecoglou is set to unleash his intensive attacking style on Real Madrid at Celtic Park on Tuesday and see how far it can take his team.

Postecoglou always encourages his full-backs to attack, has two attacking central midfielders in front of the creative Callum McGregor and two wingers supporting his centre-forward. And he is not about to change for the visit of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“There’s no point playing football a certain way but when you get an opportunity to measure it against the very best, you shy away from it and kind of go ‘you know what, let’s just try and limit any sort of damage’,” he said.

“That’s not really a test because you don’t know. You could go out there and limit the damage and you might get a win playing a different way, but have you really tested yourself? I don’t think you have.

“When I say test ourselves, that’s what I mean, we go out there being the football team we have been to this point. Then you have got a real measure of where we are at.

“If we are short of where we need to be, then we go back, dust ourselves off and get a bit closer next time.

“I have always taken these games as an opportunity to really stamp your own identity on a game and see where it takes you.”

Postecoglou feels such certainty will help his players. “I think it’s why we have been so consistent,” the former Australia head coach said.

“The players have a clear understanding of what we need to do every week, irrespective of the opponent.

“And there are certainly different approaches you can take. There are a million ways you can be successful in a game of football. If we changed our tactics every week, and we were successful, then the players would be expecting that on Tuesday night.

“But they understand what their roles are within the team, how we are going to play. We do that every week, and we do that for a reason, because we want to win games and be successful.

“If I walked in there and said we were going to change our approach, it’s not just Tuesday night we will miss an opportunity but further down the track there will be doubts in their minds about why we are actually doing this.

“The reason we play this football is to win, that’s it, there is no other reason for this. I love that it’s exciting, I love that our supporters love it, I think that’s important, but if it wasn’t successful I wouldn’t do it.”

Postecoglou feels the potential benefits of going all in with his philosophy outweigh the risks.

“If there’s a system that doesn’t give you risk, I would love to hear it,” he said.

“But it doesn’t exist. Any system you play there is inherent risk but, sometimes, the greater the risk, the greater the opportunity.

“We are trying to do things a little bit differently. We don’t want to be like every other team. With that, there is always the possibility you will stumble. That’s fine, I have stumbled in the past. The important thing is you dust yourself off and keep going.”

Celtic’s 29-2 goal difference in seven matches this season has given supporters hope of an upset.

Postecoglou’s side recorded a record 9-0 away win over Dundee United and followed that with a 4-0 thrashing of Rangers in their latest cinch Premiership encounter.

And Postecoglou was keen not to “burst people’s bubbles” as the Celtic fans prepare for their first Champions League group game in five years.

“I’m glad our supporters are buzzing about it,” he said. “That’s what we love about the game. Of course my job is to stay even-tempered, so in terms of my expectations and what I am communicating to the players as a group, is what we need to do to keep progressing. That’s a different story.

“But I want our supporters to dream of big games and big wins and winning things. That’s the role of us as a football club.

“I’m sure they get enough of their bubble bursting in their normal lives on a daily basis. It doesn’t need me to tell them not to come here too excited because it might not go well. I don’t think that’s my role.

“My role is to make sure they come in bouncing and hopefully we send them bouncing out.”

