Fury calls out Joshua and Serena enjoys retirement – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s owners.

I may be completely wide of the mark, but my gut feeling is the Glazers have to sell . They’ve committed to a new plan and stadium redevelopment , and the costs are substantial . I can’t see them raising further debt at the level required . The timing feels right to sell . — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 5, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo met the fans.

Dele Alli had a mixed night.

Aaron Ramsey reflected on Nice’s derby defeat to Monaco.

Not what we wanted… We go again Thursday! Thank you for the incredible support once again 🙌🏼🦅 pic.twitter.com/4gyI2iiMS8 — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 5, 2022

Marcus Rashford was impressed.

Thanks Chloe! This is so sick ✏️🎨 https://t.co/H4VQxW8IZF — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 5, 2022

John Terry was pleased to see Chelsea tie down Reece James to a new deal.

I love this @ChelseaFC Congratulations @ReeceJames 💙Invest and build the squad, but also secure the futures of our homegrown players 👏🏻@masonmount_10 next 💙 https://t.co/mD07y4V1qA — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) September 5, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua.

Fury also helped Joseph Parker deliver a message.

Tennis

Serena enjoyed the life of retirement.

Liam Broady was kept up by a thunderstorm.

Did anybody else in London think the world was ending with that weather last night or was it just me? — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) September 5, 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic celebrated reaching the US Open quarter-finals.

As did Cocu Gauff…

🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 NYC LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/0bUBFr8ZdZ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 5, 2022

…and Caroline Garcia.

Golf

Justin Rose is looking forward to home comforts.

It’s @BMWPGA week. Always nice sleeping in my own 🛌 for the tournament!! Best crowds of the year… 👏🏼 #Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/kT71HvKiJk — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 5, 2022

Curling

Eve Muirhead turned her attention to a new sport as she enjoys retirement.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.

💬 "There are many great things to take away from this weekend. If it's the same in future races, we’re going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and get that win. I’m taking all these positives forward. So grateful for the team and their hard work. Let’s not give up." pic.twitter.com/KUZxhxA5ld — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 4, 2022