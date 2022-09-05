Fury calls out Joshua and Serena enjoys retirement – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association September 5 2022, 6.07pm Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5. Football Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s owners. I may be completely wide of the mark, but my gut feeling is the Glazers have to sell .They’ve committed to a new plan and stadium redevelopment , and the costs are substantial . I can’t see them raising further debt at the level required . The timing feels right to sell .— Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 5, 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo met the fans. It's always good to be with you! 👏🏽 #alwaystogether pic.twitter.com/QdpkKcuS0F— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 5, 2022 Dele Alli had a mixed night. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Dele (@dele) Aaron Ramsey reflected on Nice’s derby defeat to Monaco. Not what we wanted… We go again Thursday! Thank you for the incredible support once again 🙌🏼🦅 pic.twitter.com/4gyI2iiMS8— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 5, 2022 Marcus Rashford was impressed. Thanks Chloe! This is so sick ✏️🎨 https://t.co/H4VQxW8IZF— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 5, 2022 John Terry was pleased to see Chelsea tie down Reece James to a new deal. I love this @ChelseaFC Congratulations @ReeceJames 💙Invest and build the squad, but also secure the futures of our homegrown players 👏🏻@masonmount_10 next 💙 https://t.co/mD07y4V1qA— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) September 5, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua. Call out to @anthonyjoshua @WBCBoxing @frankwarren_tv @trboxing #uk 😎✅pic.twitter.com/P4Yw4mtW1R— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 5, 2022 Fury also helped Joseph Parker deliver a message. YOU’RE GETTING IT @JoeJoyceBoxing!!!@joeboxerparker looking ready mush!!!! pic.twitter.com/PJUoDuwEQH— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 5, 2022 Tennis Serena enjoyed the life of retirement. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Liam Broady was kept up by a thunderstorm. Did anybody else in London think the world was ending with that weather last night or was it just me?— Liam Broady (@Liambroady) September 5, 2022 Ajla Tomljanovic celebrated reaching the US Open quarter-finals. Yay 🤞🏼🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/5NQusZuuQH— Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) September 5, 2022 As did Cocu Gauff… 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 NYC LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/0bUBFr8ZdZ— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 5, 2022 …and Caroline Garcia. Quarter final !!! 🦁🐝🤗💪🏻✈️1/4 de final a New York @usopen #FlyWithCaro #USOpen #USOpen2022Photo @corinnedubreuil pic.twitter.com/u9wOoSXZxx— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) September 5, 2022 Golf Justin Rose is looking forward to home comforts. It’s @BMWPGA week. Always nice sleeping in my own 🛌 for the tournament!!Best crowds of the year… 👏🏼 #Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/kT71HvKiJk— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 5, 2022 Curling Eve Muirhead turned her attention to a new sport as she enjoys retirement. T-Minus 2 days until @BMWUK_ @BMWPGA Pro-Am! ⛳️ Some final prep before Wentworth 😬#BMW #BMWPGA #bornelectric #ad pic.twitter.com/doEB96ym6Z— Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) September 5, 2022 Formula One Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting. 💬 "There are many great things to take away from this weekend. If it's the same in future races, we’re going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and get that win. I’m taking all these positives forward. So grateful for the team and their hard work. Let's not give up." pic.twitter.com/KUZxhxA5ld— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 4, 2022 