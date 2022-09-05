Cameron Norrie’s US Open run ended by Andrey Rublev

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie’s US Open run ended by Andrey Rublev

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 6.45pm
Cameron Norrie was beaten in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Cameron Norrie was beaten in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Cameron Norrie’s US Open run ended with a fourth-round defeat by Andrey Rublev.

Norrie, who was once again the last British singles player standing at a grand slam, was looking to follow-up his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals but was below his best in a 6-4 6-4 6-4 loss.

The 27-year-old will now turn his thoughts to leading Britain’s Davis Cup team in Glasgow next week while Rublev moves forward to a sixth slam quarter-final against either Rafael Nadal or Frances Tiafoe.

This was a third meeting between the pair, with Rublev winning their first match in 2020 but Norrie coming out on top in San Diego last year.

Both men play at tennis’ coalface, relying on grit, athleticism and competitive desire as much as serves, forehands and backhands.

Norrie had vowed to play with an aggressive mindset against ninth seed Rublev, who likes to play on the front foot, and he certainly went after his forehand in the opening few games.

Inevitably that meant more errors but it was Norrie’s backhand, usually his most reliable shot, that let him down as he was broken in the ninth game of the opening set.

There was a lengthy stoppage after a delay closing the roof
There was a lengthy stoppage after a delay closing the roof (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

It was the same story early in the second set, with Rublev breaking again in the third game, and, when Norrie created his first chance in the next game, the Russian saved it well.

Humidity levels were high and the sky was darkening but officials delayed closing the roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium as heavy spits began to fall, meaning a lengthy break while the court was dried.

That did not change the momentum, though, as Rublev served out the second set to put himself firmly in control.

One of Norrie’s two successful recoveries from two sets to love down came here two years ago against Diego Schwartzman in what remains the best victory by ranking of his career at a grand slam.

Andrey Rublev booked his spot in a sixth grand slam quarter-final
Andrey Rublev booked his spot in a sixth grand slam quarter-final (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

This would have surpassed it – an indication of how sudden Norrie’s elevation to the top of the game has been – but that never looked on the cards.

Another forehand error gave Rublev a break for 3-2 in the third set and Norrie’s frustration came out in the next game when he slammed his racket to the court, earning a warning.

Fired up, Norrie played some of his best tennis of the match to break back and now it was Rublev, who is always quick to berate himself, losing his cool.

But Norrie came under pressure again at 4-4 and a final backhand error from the seventh seed sealed his fate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree, left, celebrates scoring the only goal against Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes a losing return to Middlesbrough
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals
Pep Guardiola (right) has tried to downplay expectations of Erling Haaland (left) in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own
Cameron Norrie threw his racket during a straight-sets loss to Andrey Rublev (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Cameron Norrie turns attention to Davis Cup after ‘disappointing’ US Open exit
Matt O’Riley is looking forward to lining up against Real Madrid (Robert Perry/PA)
‘No fear’ from Matt O’Riley ahead of ‘dream come true’ match against Real Madrid
Paul Pogba is a doubt for the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Juventus’ Paul Pogba set for knee surgery which could rule him out of World…
Manchester City’s John Stones (left) and Kyle Walker will miss the Champions League match against Sevilla (Nick Potts/PA)
Injuries keep defensive duo out of Manchester City’s Champions League opener
VAR has been at the centre of several controversies over the past weekend. (Steven Paston/PA)
Q&A: A look at the key questions surrounding video assistant referees
Lancashire’s Keaton Jennings was in fine form again against Roses rivals Yorkshire (Adam Davy/PA)
Keaton Jennings scores record-breaking Roses century before Yorkshire hit back

More from The Courier

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new…
0
Craig Bryson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup.
Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum…
0
Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee.
Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Dean Lockhart quits. Picture shows; Dean Lockhart. Stirling. Supplied by Dean Lockhart - Facebook Date; 05/09/2022
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood
Cameron Norrie was beaten in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Monday court round-up — Jailed again