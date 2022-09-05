Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 11.14pm
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was delighted with his side’s resilience in a 1-0 derby victory over Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Wilder was a happy man after watching Middlesbrough grind out a derby victory over Sunderland.

Wilder had admitted in the run-up to the game that he had been left scratching his head that Boro’s performances to date had not yielded more Sky Bet Championship points, and he was delighted with the fact, rather than the manner, of his side’s 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium on Monday evening.

The Boro boss said: “One of the things I quite like and I use to the players – I’m not sure that they really grasp what I’m saying, maybe the intelligent ones in our group, which obviously isn’t many, but I say it to the unintelligent ones, which we’ve got quite a few of – there’s no picture on a golf scorecard.

“It was a really competitive game, chances at both ends, first half possibly more chances for us; Sunderland, no doubt, dominated the second half.

“The two objectives for us tonight were a clean sheet, and that gives you an opportunity of getting a win. We got that clean sheet. However we did it, we just needed to do it.”

The game was settled by Riley McGree’s 25th-minute strike, although Boro might have won more comfortably had it not been for Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, who denied Rodrigo Muniz and substitute Duncan Watmore twice late on.

Sunderland were left blunted by a thigh injury to leading scorer Ross Stewart in the warm-up and were rarely able to trouble home keeper Liam Roberts despite enjoying a healthy share of possession.

New head coach Tony Mowbray admitted he had been forced to tear up his game plan after the late reshuffle.

Mowbray, who also lost defender Dennis Cirkin to a second-half hamstring injury, said: “It was a tight game. I thought we probably did enough not to lose it, and yet we did.

“The fact we lost Ross right at the end of the warm-up, we had to try to re-adjust everything we’d worked on for two or three days in a two-minute chat.

“You’re asking the lads to almost forget about all the stuff we’d just done for two days and go and play a different game. That’s not meant to be an excuse, it’s just the reality of it, losing your talisman who’s scoring the goals and looking a real threat every game.”

