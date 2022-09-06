Liz Truss can be ‘saviour of football’ if independent regulator is approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liz Truss can be ‘saviour of football’ if independent regulator is approved

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 11.16am
Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss has been urged to become the saviour of football and press ahead with legislation for a new regulator (Jacob King/PA)
Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss has been urged to become the saviour of football and press ahead with legislation for a new regulator (Jacob King/PA)

Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss can be “the saviour of football” by ensuring legislation is passed to create an independent regulator for the English game, according to a campaign group.

Truss officially becomes Prime Minister on Tuesday and, while solving the country’s energy crisis is the most pressing item in a heaving in-tray, observers from the world of football will be looking for her Government to press ahead with plans which would revolutionise how the game is run.

Last year the Government commissioned Conservative MP and former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch to chair a fan-led review of football governance.

The Government announced earlier this year that it accepted the key recommendation of that review – the creation of an independent regulator for football.

A White Paper was due to be published in the summer setting out proposals for the extent of the new regulator’s remit and powers, but has been delayed by the political upheaval in Westminster.

Fair Game, which believes a regulator can help ensure football is run sustainably, wants Truss to get the plans over the line.

“Liz Truss has the opportunity to write herself into the history books as the saviour of football,” Fair Game chief executive Niall Couper said.

“There is no doubt football is broken.

“At the moment one football club relegated from the Premier League gets £55m in a ‘parachute payment’ that is more than the league gives to all the clubs of League One, League Two, the National League, the National League North, the National League South, the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship put together. That is one club getting more than 140 others.

“That has sparked a culture of gambling throughout the pyramid. More than half of the clubs in the Championship spend more money on players’ wages than they get in revenue. And, in 2020, 52 per cent of the clubs in our top four divisions – that is before the pandemic – were technically insolvent. That is clearly unsustainable.

“There are dozens of hard-working clubs that are trying hard to live within their means, but because of the existing culture they are struggling to compete.

“Those clubs struggled through the pandemic and are now, with the cost-of-living crisis, tottering on the edge of extinction.

Nadine Dorries has stood down as Culture Secretary
Nadine Dorries has stood down as Culture Secretary (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“That culture needs to end. The governance of the game needs an overhaul. The financial flow needs a rethink. Yet, the football authorities have failed repeatedly to deliver. The time is up. The responsibility has to go to an independent regulator.

“Since 2019, the Conservative Party have made the right noises in terms of football governance. Now it is up to Liz Truss to complete the job and save our national game.”

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which has overseen the review and the Government response, is set for a new Secretary of State after Nadine Dorries announced she was standing down.

Sources close to the process are expecting the White Paper to be published next month, following the main political party conferences, but are concerned plans for a Premier League transfer levy – proposed by Crouch and her review team – will be dropped, at a time when clubs in the EFL and lower down the pyramid are struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Nigel Huddleston has been Sports Minister since the fan-led review was first commissioned
Nigel Huddleston has been Sports Minister since the fan-led review was first commissioned (David Davies/PA)

PA understands a group of EFL clubs are being canvassed on ways to tackle the crisis, including lunchtime kick-offs and seeking to agree collective energy deals with suppliers.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston – who could also be replaced in Truss’ reshuffle – has said the White Paper would include backstop powers for the regulator to impose a new financial distribution solution on the Premier League and the EFL if they cannot agree a new deal.

Top-flight clubs are understood to still be examining the detail of a plan called the ‘New Deal For Football’, under which it is reported parachute payments would be reduced and merit-based payments would be made to Championship clubs based on league position.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Promoter Eddie Hearn (left) would welcome the chance for Anthony Joshua (right) to face British rival Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Hearn doubts Tyson Fury is serious about offer to fight Anthony Joshua
Lauren Bell was the second-top wicket taker in the Women’s Hundred (John Walton/PA)
Lauren Bell called up for England’s Twenty20 series against India
Bristol-born Ellis Genge has rejoined his home-town club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pat Lam hails ‘phenomenal impact’ of England prop Ellis Genge on Bristol return
Kenny Logan has been treated for prostate cancer (Ian West/PA)
Kenny Logan’s prostate cancer diagnosis ‘was a huge shock’
An effort by Yuta Nakayama, second left, crosses the line but is not given after the goal line technology fails to send a signal to the referee (Tim Goode/PA)
Hawk-Eye apologises to Huddersfield and EFL for failure to award goal
Liam Plunkett is confident Major League Cricket will be able to attract the world’s top stars (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Plunkett confident USA’s new Major League Cricket will attract top stars
Cameron Norrie was beaten by Andrey Rublev in New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
US Open day 8: Cameron Norrie exit ends British singles interest
Barcelona midfielder Gavi is attracting interest (Antonio Pozo/Alamy/PA)
Football rumours: Bayern Munich join race for teenage Barcelona midfielder
Jonnie Peacock displays the gold medal he won in the men’s 100m – T44 final at London 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012: Jonnie Peacock strikes gold at London Paralympics
Ellis Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term (Andrew Matthews/PA)
5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way

More from The Courier

Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford
0
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0037626 Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views The largest affordable modular housing development in Scotland first phase is nearing completion at Dundee's City Quay. Built by Enevate Homes for Hillcrest housing association the flats will have sweeping views of the River and Victoria Dock when complete.
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Ian Murray is still looking to add a striker to his squad.
FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of…
0
The Spar in Dundee which will close in October.
‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month
0