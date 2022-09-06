Lauren Bell called up for England’s Twenty20 series against India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lauren Bell called up for England’s Twenty20 series against India

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 11.58am
Lauren Bell was the second-top wicket taker in the Women’s Hundred (John Walton/PA)
Lauren Bell was the second-top wicket taker in the Women’s Hundred (John Walton/PA)

Lauren Bell has been called up into England’s Twenty20 squad for the series against India, which starts in Durham on September 10.

Bell was the second-top wicket taker in the Women’s Hundred, helping Southern Brave reach the final at Lord’s, where they were beaten by Oval Invincibles.

The 21-year-old’s maiden T20 call-up is one of two changes from England’s Commonwealth Games squad, which sees her replace injured captain Heather Knight, who has a hip injury, while Katherine Brunt is rested.

However, there remains no place for Tammy Beaumont in the latest squad, which will be captained by Nat Sciver.

England Women head coach Lisa Keightley, who will be taking charge of her last series before returning home to Australia, said: “I’m excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India. They are a great side and we will have to be at our best to win.

“After discussions with Katherine she felt the best thing for her was to rest across both the T20 and ODI series.

England’s Katherine Brunt celebrates
Katherine Brunt is rested for the upcoming T20 series (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We fully support that decision with a view to maximising her mental and physical recovery off the back of what has been an intense year so far.

“That provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we are starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team.”

England Women Vitality IT20 series squad: Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, cap), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Bryony Smith (South East Stars), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Promoter Eddie Hearn (left) would welcome the chance for Anthony Joshua (right) to face British rival Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Hearn doubts Tyson Fury is serious about offer to fight Anthony Joshua
Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss has been urged to become the saviour of football and press ahead with legislation for a new regulator (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss can be ‘saviour of football’ if independent regulator is approved
Bristol-born Ellis Genge has rejoined his home-town club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pat Lam hails ‘phenomenal impact’ of England prop Ellis Genge on Bristol return
Kenny Logan has been treated for prostate cancer (Ian West/PA)
Kenny Logan’s prostate cancer diagnosis ‘was a huge shock’
An effort by Yuta Nakayama, second left, crosses the line but is not given after the goal line technology fails to send a signal to the referee (Tim Goode/PA)
Hawk-Eye apologises to Huddersfield and EFL for failure to award goal
Liam Plunkett is confident Major League Cricket will be able to attract the world’s top stars (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Plunkett confident USA’s new Major League Cricket will attract top stars
Cameron Norrie was beaten by Andrey Rublev in New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
US Open day 8: Cameron Norrie exit ends British singles interest
Barcelona midfielder Gavi is attracting interest (Antonio Pozo/Alamy/PA)
Football rumours: Bayern Munich join race for teenage Barcelona midfielder
Jonnie Peacock displays the gold medal he won in the men’s 100m – T44 final at London 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012: Jonnie Peacock strikes gold at London Paralympics
Ellis Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term (Andrew Matthews/PA)
5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way

More from The Courier

Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford
0
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0037626 Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views The largest affordable modular housing development in Scotland first phase is nearing completion at Dundee's City Quay. Built by Enevate Homes for Hillcrest housing association the flats will have sweeping views of the River and Victoria Dock when complete.
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Ian Murray is still looking to add a striker to his squad.
FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of…
0
The Spar in Dundee which will close in October.
‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month
0