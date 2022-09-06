Leeds boss Jesse Marsch charged over Brentford dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch charged over Brentford dismissal

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 4.20pm
Jesse Marsch was sent off during Leeds’ Premier League match at Brentford on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jesse Marsch was sent off during Leeds’ Premier League match at Brentford on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has been charged by the Football Association after he was sent off at Brentford on Saturday.

The American was furious after the VAR David Coote did not ask on-field referee Robert Jones to review a decision not to award a penalty to Leeds.

Whites player Crysencio Summerville appeared to be brought down by Aaron Hickey in the box. Earlier in the game, Brentford were awarded a spot-kick when Coote advised Jones to check for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney.

An FA statement said Marsch had been charged with an alleged breach of Rule E3, and that his language and/or behaviour was improper. He has until Friday to respond, the FA said.

Marsch said after the match: “I’m clearly dissatisfied. I’ve got to figure out how to have discussions with the (Premier) League or with referees or something to help understand how some decisions get made.

“I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn’t think was a penalty. And then you don’t see it reciprocated, the respect.

“That’s what I would call it. That lack of VAR visit in the end to me is a lack of respect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli host Liverpool this week (Carmelo Imbesi/PA)
Luciano Spalletti expects Napoli to play a ‘blinder’ as they take on Liverpool
Harry Brook looks set to make his England Test debut (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Harry Brook can expect words of advice from Ollie Pope before England Test debut
Gary Neville introduced The Overlap Fan Debate Xtra (John Walton/PA)
Gary Neville got talking, busy day for Ian Wright – Tuesday’s sporting social
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after Fabio Carvalho’s late winner against Newcastle (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by FA after angry exchanges at Anfield
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Woman returned to Benjamin Mendy’s mansion after alleged rape, court hears
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua 60-40 purse deal for British title clash
Billy Horschel will defend his BMW PGA Championship title this week (Steven Paston/PA)
Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm hit out at LIV Golf players in BMW PGA…
Paul Pogba has reported his knee surgery was successful as he faces a battle to be fit for the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Paul Pogba ‘fine’ after knee surgery as he faces World Cup fitness race
Hugo Lloris hopes Antonio Conte can be the manager to end his trophy drought at Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham are capable of winning trophies
Neal Skupski has been added to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team (Steven Paston/PA)
Neal Skupski added to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team

More from The Courier

Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied job announcement.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0