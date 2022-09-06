Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by FA after angry exchanges at Anfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by FA after angry exchanges at Anfield

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 5.38pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after Fabio Carvalho’s late winner against Newcastle (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after Fabio Carvalho’s late winner against Newcastle (Tim Goode/PA)

Coaches John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges have been charged with improper conduct following a stormy conclusion to the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle.

Reds goalkeeping coach Achterberg and Magpies head of performance Hodges have been hit with Football Association charges following angry exchanges between the two benches at the end of last Wednesday evening’s game at Anfield.

An FA spokesperson said: “Coaches from Liverpool and Newcastle have been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 during their Premier League fixture on August 31.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges in the 98th minute of that game was improper, and that the Liverpool coach also used abusive and/or insulting gestures.

“John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges both have until Thursday, September 8 to provide their respective responses.”

The incident came after Liverpool substitute Fabio Carvalho had scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to hand his side a 2-1 victory after Roberto Firmino had cancelled out Alexander Isak’s debut goal for the visitors.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp later suggested Newcastle had been made to pay for deliberate time-wasting, an allegation rejected by opposite number Eddie Howe, who questioned how long play had been allowed to continue after five minutes had been signalled initially.

