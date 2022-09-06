Former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass signs season-long loan at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass signs season-long loan at Hearts

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 7.16pm
Robert Snodgrass has joined Hearts (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Robert Snodgrass has joined Hearts (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Hearts have signed former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass on a season-long contract.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Luton in the summer and, having also played for Leeds, Norwich, Hull, West Ham, Aston Villa and West Brom south of the border, returns to the Scottish league for the first time since leaving Livingston in 2008.

Manager Robbie Neilson told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Robert in for the season.

“He’s got a huge amount of experience and has played at the highest level, both domestically and for his country. The knowledge he’ll bring to the squad, as well as his qualities on the pitch, will be invaluable.”

Snodgrass, who won 28 Scotland caps, had been linked with Motherwell earlier in the summer and Hearts sporting director Joe Savage said: “Robert had offers elsewhere but after we spoke to him he decided that Hearts was the place to be and we’re delighted that he’s here.

“He’s a household name in Scotland and has spent years playing at the top level in England, so it was too good an opportunity to pass up.”

