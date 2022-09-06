Hampshire’s County Championship title bid boosted by unbeaten 57 from Kyle Abbot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hampshire’s County Championship title bid boosted by unbeaten 57 from Kyle Abbot

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 7.54pm
Hampshire tailender Kyle Abbott put the title hopefuls in control (Mark Kerton/PA)
Hampshire’s LV= County Championship title bid was boosted by a superb unbeaten 57 from tailender Kyle Abbott that enabled his side to claim full batting points and finally declare on 400 for nine against Northamptonshire.

From 167 for five and 273 for seven, Hampshire’s response was robust with Aneurin Donald firing an 84-ball 94 before Abbott’s 45-delivery barrage helped maintain the pressure on leaders Surrey.

Having declared on 400, Northamptonshire were brilliant in their defence, with only Will Young falling before reaching 77 for one at the close.

Yorkshire opener Fin Bean marked his first-class debut with a composed 42 as the visitors made steady progress on a rain-interrupted second day of their Roses clash with Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old, who hit headlines in June when he scored a record 441 in a second XI clash with Nottinghamshire, hit five fours in a composed 116-ball stay at the crease as Yorkshire sensed a change in fortunes.

Lancashire, 180 without loss shortly before tea on day one, fell from 272 for eight to 276 all out when play started at 12.55pm, in on a day in which a total of 36 overs were lost to rain and bad light, Yorkshire concluded on 130 for four from 53 overs.

Feroze Khushi’s 164 was the highlight of the second day at Canterbury, where Essex posted 573 before reducing Kent to 74 for four in reply.

Khushi’s maiden first-class century came from 228 balls and included two sixes and 18 fours, while Matt Critchley made 90 and Ben Allison 53.

Sam Cook and Jamie Porter then claimed two for 14 and two for 30 respectively against a Kent side already hindered by injuries to captain Sam Billings and Matt Milnes.

Imam-ul-Haq’s defiant 90 on his Somerset debut could not prevent Gloucestershire building a strong position on the second day at Taunton.

England v Pakistan – Third ODI – Edgbaston
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq hit 90 on his Somerset debut (Martin Rickett/PA)

After dismissing their opponents for 343, from an overnight 320 for six, the home side plunged to 87 for four and looked in danger of failing to reach the follow-on mark of 194 against their arch-rivals.

But Pakistan Test opener Imam helped spare his team that embarrassment with his powerful knock allowing his relegation-threatened side to recover to 209 for eight by the close of a rain-interrupted day, still trailing by 134.

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire set Leicestershire an improbable target for their first win at the end of the second day at Trent Bridge.

After 20 wickets fell on a wild first day which saw the hosts hit 201 before Leicestershire were bowled out for 93, Notts made good use of more docile conditions to declare their second innings on 390 for seven.

It left Callum Parkinson’s team needing 499 runs to win – 105 more than their record 394 to beat Derbyshire at Grace Road in 1947.

Derbyshire’s pace attack put the promotion hopefuls in a strong position at the end of day two against Durham.

Sam Conners took three for 54 and Ben Aitchison two for 49 to reduce Durham to 222 for nine at the close, with only opener Michael Jones offering any prolonged resistance with 87.

Durham lost five wickets for 26 in the final session to trail by 84, and it could get worse for the visitors, who may face a points deduction after Nic Maddinson’s bat was judged to be too big.

Gareth Roderick scored a career-best 172 not out to put Worcestershire in a commanding position against Glamorgan on a day when rain meant only 68 overs were possible.

His innings was the bedrock of a first-innings total of 454 for nine, with fast bowler Joe Leach offering plenty of support in an entertaining partnership of 167 which was an eighth-wicket record for Worcestershire against the Welsh County.

