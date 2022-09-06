Sarina Wiegman hails perfect qualifying campaign as England finish with 10-0 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sarina Wiegman hails perfect qualifying campaign as England finish with 10-0 win

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 11.48pm
Sarina Wiegman collected her UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year trophy before the match (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman collected her UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year trophy before the match (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sarina Wiegman admitted she did not think England’s World Cup qualifying campaign “could be much better” after they completed a clean sweep of wins in Group D with a 10-0 thrashing of Luxembourg in Stoke.

The Lionesses’ near-total dominance of the ball brought five goals in each half at the bet365 Stadium, including a brace before the break for Georgia Stanway, one of which was a penalty to open the scoring, and another for substitute Beth England in the second half.

Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Ella Toone, also with a spot-kick, and substitute Lauren Hemp were the other scorers in what was a first home match since winning the Euros for England, who had already sealed a place at next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand via a 2-0 away win over Austria three days earlier.

They finish Group D with their 10 wins from as many games having yielded a total of 80 goals scored, with none conceded.

Boss Wiegman, whose side had also beaten world 117-ranked Luxembourg 10-0 away and hit double figures five times overall in their group games, including a 20-0 win over Latvia, said of the campaign: “I don’t think it could be much better than this, so really happy.

“And I think this camp after the Euros always seems to be a hard one, but I think the team has done a tremendous job coming out of the summer.

“Everyone came in very differently, then you play two games like this, and we knew of course tonight we were so much better than Luxembourg but still, we had to make the tempo of the game, keep the energy in the game.

Beth England, left, and Beth Mead celebrate England's sixth goal
Beth England, left, and Beth Mead celebrate England’s sixth goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That’s what we really wanted to do, and I think that’s what we did in most parts of the game. And a 10-0 is really nice to go home with.”

Despite World Cup qualification having already been secured, Wiegman opted to make only three changes to her starting line-up as as a crowd of 24,174 turned out for the European champions’ return to home action.

Asked about that decision, she said: “You’re thinking about performing, about how the players come in, you also think about what’s next.

“And people come to the stadium also to see the England team they have seen a lot. So we’re balancing with all these things, and then we came out with this starting line-up, and we made early subs so lots of players got the opportunity to play.”

Keira Walsh was among the starters, winning her 50th cap, as the Manchester City midfielder continued to be linked with Barcelona.

Asked how difficult it is for a player with such speculation around them building up to a match, Wiegman said: “I think you should ask her.

“We’ve had the focus on the England team and I think you could see that on the pitch too, because she was fully concentrated and played two very good games. I think she showed she’s here, all focused on England, and doing a good job.”

England have the very different assignment of a friendly against world champions the United States at Wembley next up on October 7, and it was announced at half-time that they will then face the Czech Republic at Brighton’s Amex Stadium – the setting for the 8-0 rout of Norway and the quarter-final win over Spain during the Euros – four days later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first grand slam semi-final at the US Open (Charles Krupa/AP)
Caroline Garcia powers past Coco Gauff to first grand slam semi-final
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger celebrates following her side’s qualification for the World Cup play-offs (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales players ‘deserve everything they got’ – coach Gemma Grainger
Celtic Manager, Ange Postecoglou watched his side lose to Real Madrid (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic lose to Real Madrid
Notts County’s manager Ian Burchnall during the Vanarama National League play-off, quarter final match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Picture date: Monday May 23, 2022.
Ian Burchnall praises young Forest Green side after victory over Accrington
Erling Haaland, right, embraces Kevin De Bruyne after scoring Manchester City’s opening goal against Sevilla (Jose Breton/AP)
Even more to come from Erling Haaland, says Kevin De Bruyne
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe netted a brace against Juventus (Thibault Camus/AP)
Kylian Mbappe nets brace as PSG begin with Champions League win over Juventus
Ons Jabeur is through to the last four (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Ons Jabeur reaches US Open semi-finals with straight-sets win
Josh March netted a late winner for Forest Green (Simon Galloway/PA)
Josh March nets late winner as Forest Green bounce back with Accrington win
Celtic lost their Champions League opener to Real Madrid (Scott Heppell/AP/PA)
Real Madrid show their class to sink Celtic battlers in Champions League opener
Erling Haaland inspired Manchester City to victory again (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland stars again as Manchester City hammer Sevilla 4-0

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy