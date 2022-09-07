On This Day in 2004: Andrew Flintoff wins ICC player of the year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2004: Andrew Flintoff wins ICC player of the year award

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 6.01am
Andrew Flintoff won the ODI player of the year in 2004 (Mark Lees/PA)
Andrew Flintoff won the ODI player of the year in 2004 (Mark Lees/PA)

Andrew Flintoff was named the International Cricket Council world one-day player of the year on this day in 2004.

The England all-rounder enjoyed a stunning 12 months and beat India batter Sachin Tendulkar and Australia duo Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist to the award.

Flintoff said at the time: “My cricket over the past 18 months has had a massive turnaround. I’m going through a purple patch – not just in my cricket, but in my life.”

Cricket – Fourth One Day International – India v England – M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Andrew Flintoff excelled with the bat and the ball in 2004 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Flintoff took 12 ODI wickets from 12 matches an average of 20.50 including four for 14 in 9.4 overs against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

He also scored 551 runs in the dozen games at an impressive average of 78.71 with a top score of 123 from just 104 balls against West Indies at Lord’s.

Better was to come the following year as he starred as England regained the Ashes in a memorable series.

Flintoff went on to captain the England Test side but suffered a heavy Ashes defeat in 2006-07.

Cricket – The Ashes 2009 – npower Fifth Test – Day Four – England v Australia – The Brit Oval
Flintoff retired from England duty after the 2009 Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)

At the 2007 World Cup he reportedly had to be rescued after trying to get on a pedalo following a drinking session and struggled for form and fitness.

He announced he would retire from Test cricket following the 2009 Ashes series and helped England to a 2-1 series win.

Flintoff retired from all forms of cricket in 2010 after consultations with medical advisors. In 2014 made a brief return for Lancashire and Brisbane Heat before ending his career again early in 2015.

