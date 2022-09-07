Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 7.07am
The Telegraph reports the Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit (Jacob King/PA)
The Telegraph reports the Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit (Jacob King/PA)

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit.

The same paper writes 23-year-old Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is speaking to Standard Liege over a loan deal covering the rest of the season.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down a contract renewal offer due to being offered a lower wage than Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the Standard.

Southampton v Chelsea – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down a contract renewal offer (Steven Paston/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brian Brobbey: Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur writes the 20-year-old Ajax striker has been contacted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to join United.

Nathan Redmond: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 28-year-old Southampton winger will join Turkish team Besiktas on a one-year loan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nick Kyrgios shows his frustration during his loss to Karen Khachanov (Charles Krupa/AP)
US Open day 9: Nick Kyrgios exits in bad-tempered loss to Karen Khachanov
Nick Kyrgios hurls his racket during his loss to Karen Khachanov (Charles Krupa/AP)
Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets as US Open run ended by Khachanov in quarter-finals
Kim Little hopes the Women’s Super League benefits from England’s success (Steven Paston/PA)
Kim Little seeks lasting boost to WSL after England’s Euro triumph
Eve Perisset made a significant impact at Euro 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season
Arsenal’s Leah Williamson (left) and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr in action last season (Steven Paston/PA).
WSL season begins following momentous summer for English women’s football
Andrew Flintoff won the ODI player of the year in 2004 (Mark Lees/PA)
On This Day in 2004: Andrew Flintoff wins ICC player of the year award
Caroline Garcia celebrates her victory over Coco Gauff (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Caroline Garcia finds path in tennis, reaching first grand slam semi-final
Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first grand slam semi-final at the US Open (Charles Krupa/AP)
Caroline Garcia powers past Coco Gauff to first grand slam semi-final
Sarina Wiegman collected her UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year trophy before the match (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman hails perfect qualifying campaign as England finish with 10-0 win
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger celebrates following her side’s qualification for the World Cup play-offs (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales players ‘deserve everything they got’ – coach Gemma Grainger

More from The Courier

Mazda CX-60
Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power
0
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0
Yasir Butt pled guilty to attempted extortion.
Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 07092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; Unknown
LISTEN: How Port of Dundee investment is paying off for the city
Earthworks outside Scone as the Cross Tay Link Road bill rises to £150m.
Will 50-year Cross Tay Link Road loan mean less cash for Perth and Kinross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Laura Colquhoun, speeding on M90 at Milnathort Picture shows; Laura Colquhoun, speeding on M90 at Milnathort. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/09/2022
Woman and boyfriend caught roaring down M90 at 100mph were not racing, court told