Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll By Press Association September 7 2022, 7.07am The Telegraph reports the Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit (Jacob King/PA)

What the papers say The Telegraph reports Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit. The same paper writes 23-year-old Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is speaking to Standard Liege over a loan deal covering the rest of the season. Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down a contract renewal offer due to being offered a lower wage than Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the Standard. Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down a contract renewal offer (Steven Paston/PA) Social media round-up Erik ten Hag transfer target reveals dream of playing for Manchester Unitedhttps://t.co/KxKuJlAqwM— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 6, 2022 RB Leipzig will make a decision soon on Domenico Tedesco's future. The board is considering Marco Rose as main candidate in case Tedesco will be fired, a serious possibility. 🚨⚪️🔴 #RBLeipzigTalks will continue in the next hours and days. pic.twitter.com/m5QrHeNKX5— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2022 Players to watch Brian Brobbey: Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur writes the 20-year-old Ajax striker has been contacted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to join United. Nathan Redmond: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 28-year-old Southampton winger will join Turkish team Besiktas on a one-year loan.