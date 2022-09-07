Alex Hales back in England squad for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow replacement By Press Association September 7 2022, 10.07am Alex Hales has been recalled to the England T20 squad for the first time in over three years (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been recalled to the England squad for the T20 World Cup as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow. The 33-year-old will also be available for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, with Bairstow having sustained a serious leg injury in a “freak accident” on the golf course last week. Hales has not played for England since March 2019. He failed a recreational drugs test and former England one-day captain Eoin Morgan said that had led to a “complete breakdown in trust”. However, Hales’ form – along with Morgan’s retirement – has seen him force his way back into the selectors’ thoughts. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed his recall in a short team update issued on Wednesday morning. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after shock Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb Chelsea forward Pernille Harder is happy to see her record transfer fee broken Vital policy shift provides major boost for WSL players ahead of new campaign Nick Kyrgios devastated by US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll US Open day 9: Nick Kyrgios exits in bad-tempered loss to Karen Khachanov Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets as US Open run ended by Khachanov in quarter-finals Kim Little seeks lasting boost to WSL after England’s Euro triumph 5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season More from The Courier Man charged after car crashes into house in Auchterarder Perth teen stabbed 15-year-old boy with scissors in Halloween horror attack Flooding causes disruption to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power 0 KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus… 0 Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months