Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 10.31am Updated: September 7 2022, 11.07am
Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations of domestic violence (Peter Powell/PA).
Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations of domestic violence (Peter Powell/PA).

Ryan Giggs will go on trial for a second time after a judge ruled he is to face a re-trial on domestic violence charges.

The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks, but last week, following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1 2020.

During a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court the judge approved a prosecution application for a second trial.

Giggs was excused attendance.

Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs was excused attendance at court on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA).

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a re-trial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.

“Consequently we do invite you to fix a date for the re-trial of this matter.”

Judge Manley fixed a trial date, on the next date available to both prosecution and defence lawyers, of July 31 2023 for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks.

Giggs will remain on bail until the trial next year.

A further pre-trial hearing was set for July 3 2023.

A spokesman for Giggs said he would comment on the legal development later on Wednesday.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Marcus Rashford is enjoying an upturn in form (Martin Rickett/PA).
Marcus Rashford reaping rewards of positive outlook, says boss Erik ten Hag
Ben Stokes, pictured, swerved a question about his relationship with the recalled Alex Hales (John Walton/PA)
‘We’ve both got same goal’ – Ben Stokes on relationship with recalled Alex Hales
Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and ZInedine Zidane are among the names linked with the Stamford Bridge vacancy (PA)
The contenders in the running to become the next boss at Stamford Bridge
Erling Haaland scored another two goals for Manchester City in Seville (Nick Potts/PA)
A born instinct – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess
Thomas Tuchel, left, has been sacked by Chelsea, with Graham Potter, right, the early favourite to replace him (PA)
Chelsea set to hold talks with Graham Potter after sacking Thomas Tuchel
Chief executive Keith Pelley launched a staunch defence of the DP World Tour ahead of the BMW PGA Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Keith Pelley defends DP World Tour in face of ‘LIV propaganda machine’
Ryan Giggs will face a retrial on domestic violence charges (Peter Powell/PA).
Ryan Giggs ‘disappointed’ to face retrial on domestic violence charges
Thomas Tuchel, left, has been sacked by Chelsea, with Graham Potter, right, the early favourite to replace him (PA)
Chelsea could turn to Graham Potter following sacking of Thomas Tuchel
Keira Walsh won her 50th England cap on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barcelona agree world-record fee with Man City for England star Keira Walsh
A fan gets a haircut during the match (Charles Krupa/AP)
Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

More from The Courier

Emergency services attending the incident on Scott Street.
Perth street closed by police due to medical incident
An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins
0
Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Fiend who promised to 'destroy' victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes
Forfar's flood clean-up continued after Tuesday's torrential storms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
0
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
The A932 in Forfar flooded.
Tayside flooding: Most roads reopen after heavy downpours
0