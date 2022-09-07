12 goals in eight games: Erling Haaland’s stunning start for Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 goals in eight games: Erling Haaland’s stunning start for Manchester City

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 10.37am
Erling Haaland has made a brilliant start to his Manchester City career (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland has made a brilliant start to his Manchester City career (Nick Potts/PA)

Erling Haaland has made a superb start at Manchester City since his £51million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in just eight games for the Premier League champions.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his appearances so far.

July 30: v Liverpool, Community Shield

Haaland was guilty of a bad miss in the Community Shield
Haaland was guilty of a bad miss in the Community Shield (Joe Giddens/PA)

It was Liverpool’s star summer signing, Darwin Nunez, who took the headlines in the season curtain-raiser with a debut goal while Haaland drew a blank in a 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium. Haaland showed glimpses of his ability but eyebrows were raised when he missed a gilt-edged chance from close range late on.

August 7: v West Ham, Premier League

Haaland opened his City account from the penalty spot
Haaland opened his City account from the penalty spot (John Walton/PA)

Haaland got up and running with both goals in a 2-0 win at the London Stadium on his Premier League debut. His first came from the penalty spot after he was brought down by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and Kevin De Bruyne set him up for his second.

August 13: v Bournemouth, Premier League

The striker had a quiet game against Bournemouth
The striker had a quiet game against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Questions were asked about how Haaland will fit into City’s fluid style after he managed only eight touches and failed to score in a comfortable 4-0 win over the Cherries. Yet manager Pep Guardiola insisted he was not concerned and, besides, one of those touches set up a goal for Ilkay Gundogan.

August 21: v Newcastle, Premier League

Haaland was at the forefront as City fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at St James’ Park. The 22-year-old reduced the arrears in the second half by finishing from close range from a Rodri pass.

August 27: v Crystal Palace, Premier League

The Norway international really burst into life with a brilliant 19-minute second-half hat-trick as City powered back from 2-0 down to win 4-2. Bernardo Silva began the recovery but Haaland then took over, heading in a Phil Foden cross, diverting in a John Stones effort and holding off a defender to complete his treble.

August 31: v Nottingham Forest, Premier League

Haaland bagged a second successive hat-trick, this time over 26 minutes, as City romped to a 6-0 victory over promoted Forest at the Etihad Stadium. He swept in a Foden cross for his opener before combining with the same player for his second and then nodding in a Stones knock-back.

September 3: v Aston Villa, Premier League

Haaland was on target again at Villa Park
Haaland was on target again at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)

City may have dropped points as Villa claimed a 1-1 draw but Haaland continued his impressive start by notching again, this time leaping at the back post to volley in a De Bruyne cross.

September 6: v Sevilla, Champions League

Haaland struck twice as City began their 2022-23 Champions League campaign with a comfortable 4-0 triumph in Spain. He opened the scoring by sliding in to volley home a De Bruyne cross and pounced on a rebound for his second after a Foden shot was parried by the goalkeeper.

