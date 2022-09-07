‘We’ve both got same goal’ – Ben Stokes on relationship with recalled Alex Hales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’ve both got same goal’ – Ben Stokes on relationship with recalled Alex Hales

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 1.13pm Updated: September 7 2022, 1.25pm
Ben Stokes, pictured, swerved a question about his relationship with the recalled Alex Hales (John Walton/PA)
England Test captain Ben Stokes insisted he and the recalled Alex Hales share a dream of winning the T20 World Cup as he dodged a question about their personal relationship.

Hales’ lengthy international exile is over after he replaced the injured Jonny Bairstow in Matthew Mott’s squad for next month’s tournament in Australia.

The Nottinghamshire batter has not represented his country for three and a half years, having been dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests.

All-rounder Stokes was once close with Hales before that bond deteriorated in the aftermath of a late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017, which led to the former being charged with, and ultimately acquitted of, affray.

Stokes welcomed back Hales by describing him as “one of the best T20 players in the world” but gave short shrift to being quizzed on their association away from the field.

“My goal, Alex’s goal and everyone else’s goal who is part of that squad is to win the World Cup,” said Stokes, on the eve of England’s Test decider against South Africa at the Kia Oval.

“Alex is definitely one of the best T20 players in the world and unfortunately with what happened with Jonny we had to call another player up.

England Nets Session – Edgbaston
Ben Stokes, left, and Alex Hales, right, once shared a close bond (David Davies/PA)

“Alex is definitely one of the guys that bowlers don’t want to be bowling at in the T20 format.”

Asked about his current relationship with Hales and if the pair had spoken recently, Stokes bluntly replied: “We’ve both got the same goal to win World Cups.”

Hales was not charged with any wrongdoing following the Bristol incident but it is understood his subsequent behaviour left Stokes and other senior players feeling let down.

In his recently released documentary, ‘Phoenix from the Ashes’, Stokes discusses the brawl and pointedly refers to Hales as “my friend at the time”.

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan attributed Hales’ lengthy international absence to a trust issue.

Asked if that had now been corrected, Stokes said: “I’ve not been in the leadership capacity in the white-ball group for however long.

“I’ve obviously been resting and stuff like that.

“But when it comes down to the big moments in games and World Cup games, knockout games, you want your best players there to be taking that pressure on and he (Hales) certainly is one of those.”

England Nets Session – Kia Oval – Tuesday 6th September
Harry Brook, right, has been handed a Test debut for the decisive third Test against South Africa (Steven Paston/PA)

England have made one change for the series decider, handing a Test debut to 23-year-old Yorkshire batter Harry Brook in place of his sidelined county team-mate Bairstow.

“He deserved his opportunity to be in the squad initially and he deserves his opportunity this week,” Stokes said of Brook.

“I think I mentioned a few weeks ago he will be someone who represents England in all three formats for a long time, so it’s exciting to see him get his opportunity this week with the whites on.

“I’m really looking forward to watching him go and out and play this week.”

