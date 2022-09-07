Comparing the top-flight records of Chelsea’s recent managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Comparing the top-flight records of Chelsea’s recent managers

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 2.53pm Updated: September 7 2022, 3.21pm
Maurizio Sarri, Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho all won major trophies as Chelsea boss. (Mike Egerton/PA/Nick Potts/PA/Adam Davy/PA)
Maurizio Sarri, Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho all won major trophies as Chelsea boss. (Mike Egerton/PA/Nick Potts/PA/Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning just hours after taking charge of his 100th and final match as Blues boss.

A 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener brought to an end the German’s stint at Stamford Bridge, during which time he won three major honours.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his numbers as Chelsea manager and how they stack up against his predecessors.

Thomas Tuchel 2021-22

Thomas Tuchel was sacked just six games into the new Premier League season.
Thomas Tuchel was sacked just six games into the new Premier League season. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Games: 100 Wins: 60 Draws: 24 Losses: 16 Win percentage: 60 Trophies: 3
Appointed on January 26, 2021, the German needed little time in earning a place in the hearts of Chelsea fans by guiding the Blues to their second Champions League title with a victory over Manchester City in the final.
After replacing Frank Lampard, Tuchel was also able to ensure a top-four Premier League finish and took Chelsea to the FA Cup final, where they were beaten by Leicester.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss was rewarded with a new deal but the club ended the 2021-22 empty-handed, losing the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals on penalties to Liverpool while finishing third in the league.
He also oversaw onfield matters as Roman Abramovich’s reign as Chelsea owner came to an acrimonious end, with new buyer Todd Boehly sacking the 49-year-old following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Frank Lampard 2019-21

Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea as their new manager did not end well.
Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea as their new manager did not end well. (John Walton/PA)

Games: 84 Wins: 44 Draws: 17 Losses: 23 Win percentage: 52.4 Trophies: 0
After just 57 games as manager of Derby in the Sky Bet Championship, Lampard retuned to Stamford Bridge where he had spent 13 years as a player, scoring a club-record 211 goals in the process.
He became the first Englishman to manager Chelsea in more than 20 years but a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in his first game in charge took the gloss off his comeback, eventually ending the 2019-20 season fourth and losing the FA Cup final to Arsenal.
The following season started well before a slump in form saw Chelsea win two in eight Premier League games as rumours of a fall-out over transfer strategy also hung over Lampard when he was relieved of his duties a day before Tuchel was appointed.

Maurizio Sarri 2018-19

Maurizio Sarri lasted less tan a year as Chelsea manager.
Maurizio Sarri lasted less than a year as Chelsea manager. (Steven Paston/PA)

Games: 63 Wins: 39 Draws: 13 Losses: 11 Win percentage: 61.9 Trophies: 1
Having cut his teeth in lower-league Italian football, it was Sarri’s performance as Napoli boss which earned him a shot at the Chelsea role.
He became the first Premier League manager to remain unbeaten in his first 12 games in the competition and impressing in the Europa League campaign, too.
A bizarre argument with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga added to a dark day as they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City on penalties but a 4-1 victory over Arsenal secured the Europa League title for Sarri in what proved to be his last game in charge.

Antonio Conte 2016-18

Antonio Conte was the last manager to lead Chelsea to the Premier League title.
Antonio Conte was the last manager to lead Chelsea to the Premier League title. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Games: 106 Wins: 69 Draws: 17 Losses: 20 Win percentage: 65 Trophies: 2
Having quit as Italy boss to take the reins at Stamford Bridge, Conte started in style as Chelsea equalled the Premier League record for successive victories (13) before the end of 2016 and also became the first manager in the league’s history to win three consecutive manager of the month awards.
The title would follow in May, Chelsea winning 30 of their 38 games in Conte’s first year in charge and his second season at the helm resulted in more silverware with victory over Manchester United – and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho – in the FA Cup final.
A fifth-place league finish was his undoing, however, with the club deciding to sack Conte and replace him with compatriot Sarri.

Jose Mourinho 2013-2015

Jose Mourinho won more silverware during his second stint as Chelsea boss.
Jose Mourinho won more silverware during his second stint as Chelsea boss. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Games: 136 Wins: 80 Draws: 29 Losses: 27 Win percentage: 58.8 Trophies: 2
The self-styled ‘Special One’ had been sacked by Chelsea in 2007 having delivered their first two Premier League titles, going on to successful spells in charge of Inter Milan and Real Madrid.
He then made a return to west London in 2013.
After what he said would be a “transitional” season, Mourinho won the Premier League for a third time in 2014/15 as his side lost just three times en route to the title having already won the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign.
He signed a new, four-year deal ahead of the following season but was sacked in December 2015 following a run of nine losses in their opening 16 league games.

*permanent managers only

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes (Matt York/AP)
Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals
Ange Postecoglou is in contention to take over at Brighton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager
England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Maurizio Sarri, Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho all won major trophies as Chelsea boss. (Mike Egerton/PA/Nick Potts/PA/Adam Davy/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0