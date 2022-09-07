Horse scares Carragher and Chelsea sack Tuchel – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 7 2022, 6.03pm A horse scared Jamie Carragher (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7. Football Eyebrows were raised over Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea have fired Thomas Tuchel. Didn’t take long for the new owner to follow his predecessor’s policy of getting rid at the first real dip in form.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 7, 2022 Was Tuchel leaving Chelsea inevitable ?We spoke about the situation on something new we’re trying…“ The Overlap Review “Tell us what you think and if you want more 🙌Subscribe and watch if you like 👍🏻❤️https://t.co/rIeAReAvI2 pic.twitter.com/PDY0ToEnmx— Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 7, 2022 Todd & Thomas this morning #Tuchel #Chelseapic.twitter.com/hiwO1eGrd4— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 7, 2022 #Tuchel has done a great job at #Chelsea & another club will now get a top manager. Roman is still pulling the strings!! https://t.co/27rLGUBLVB— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 7, 2022 Tuchel shown the 🚪…. Who steps in next… Zidane, Potter, Poch ??— Steve Sidwell (@sjsidwell) September 7, 2022 I did not see that one coming 🤯#Tuchel— Glen Johnson (@glen_johnson) September 7, 2022 Tuchel took over for Klopp at MainzTuchel took over for Klopp at DortmundTuchel will….no…don’t think so ….— Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 7, 2022 Reece James said goodbye. Thank you 💙 pic.twitter.com/5GQ0SrnKU9— Reece James (@ReeceJames) September 7, 2022 Jamie Carragher got a fright. Beth Mead was feeling grateful. Thank you for all the kind words about my book #Lioness! And if you'd like a signed copy you can pre-order one from @Waterstones now https://t.co/QnMieb2itq pic.twitter.com/y5BhyZCOgh— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) September 7, 2022 Georgia Stanway reflected on a job well done. 10/10 WC spot secured! Thank you @Lionesses fans 😍 pic.twitter.com/G8ZeUWexVy— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) September 7, 2022 Tariq Lamptey was all set to represent Ghana. I’m happy that everything is completed with FIFA and I’m able to play for Ghana. I thank God for giving me this opportunity, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen. pic.twitter.com/pHSre5Ti1K— Tariq Lamptey (@TariqLamptey) September 7, 2022 Tennis Caroline Garcia enjoyed an emotional night in New York. What a night 🦁🐝🤩🇺🇸🎾Into the SEMIS at the @usopen Pure emotions ! Quelle soirée ! Qualifiee pour les 1/2 finale 💪🏻🤜🏻🤛🏻🦁🐝🤩#FlyWithCaro #usopen #usopen2022Photo crédit @corinnedubreuil pic.twitter.com/gzGC6qKEor— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) September 7, 2022 Ons Jabeur met Andy Roddick. Finally meeting this legend @andyroddick ❤️ #idol pic.twitter.com/SaNcCY2X9e— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) September 7, 2022 Boxing Anthony Joshua stayed on top of business. In my office. @258mgt are in theirs.Staying on top of business. pic.twitter.com/iPVxJVZPm6— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 7, 2022 Cricket Kevin Pietersen and Jason Roy enjoyed their day on the golf course. A quite splendid morning playing in the @BMWPGA pro am. Wentworth is quite the sight. Absolutely spectacular. What a golf club! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9dNZaFZpW4— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 7, 2022 Ridiculous day at a ridiculous course.Thank you @BMWPGA for having us. Some good shots, a lot of bad but couldn’t have had more fun. It’s going to be one hell of a week at Wentworth.See you next year 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/7WOECCYg0G— Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) September 7, 2022 Already a subscriber? 