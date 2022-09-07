Horse scares Carragher and Chelsea sack Tuchel – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Eyebrows were raised over Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have fired Thomas Tuchel. Didn’t take long for the new owner to follow his predecessor’s policy of getting rid at the first real dip in form. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 7, 2022

Was Tuchel leaving Chelsea inevitable ? We spoke about the situation on something new we’re trying… “ The Overlap Review “ Tell us what you think and if you want more 🙌 Subscribe and watch if you like 👍🏻❤️https://t.co/rIeAReAvI2 pic.twitter.com/PDY0ToEnmx — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 7, 2022

#Tuchel has done a great job at #Chelsea & another club will now get a top manager. Roman is still pulling the strings!! https://t.co/27rLGUBLVB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 7, 2022

Tuchel shown the 🚪…. Who steps in next… Zidane, Potter, Poch ?? — Steve Sidwell (@sjsidwell) September 7, 2022

I did not see that one coming 🤯#Tuchel — Glen Johnson (@glen_johnson) September 7, 2022

Tuchel took over for Klopp at Mainz Tuchel took over for Klopp at Dortmund Tuchel will….no…don’t think so …. — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 7, 2022

Reece James said goodbye.

Jamie Carragher got a fright.

Beth Mead was feeling grateful.

Thank you for all the kind words about my book #Lioness! And if you'd like a signed copy you can pre-order one from @Waterstones now https://t.co/QnMieb2itq pic.twitter.com/y5BhyZCOgh — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) September 7, 2022

Georgia Stanway reflected on a job well done.

Tariq Lamptey was all set to represent Ghana.

I’m happy that everything is completed with FIFA and I’m able to play for Ghana. I thank God for giving me this opportunity, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen. pic.twitter.com/pHSre5Ti1K — Tariq Lamptey (@TariqLamptey) September 7, 2022

Tennis

Caroline Garcia enjoyed an emotional night in New York.

Ons Jabeur met Andy Roddick.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua stayed on top of business.

In my office. @258mgt are in theirs. Staying on top of business. pic.twitter.com/iPVxJVZPm6 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 7, 2022

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen and Jason Roy enjoyed their day on the golf course.

A quite splendid morning playing in the @BMWPGA pro am. Wentworth is quite the sight. Absolutely spectacular. What a golf club! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9dNZaFZpW4 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 7, 2022

Ridiculous day at a ridiculous course. Thank you @BMWPGA for having us. Some good shots, a lot of bad but couldn’t have had more fun. It’s going to be one hell of a week at Wentworth. See you next year 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/7WOECCYg0G — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) September 7, 2022