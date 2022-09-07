Hampshire in pole position to beat Northamptonshire at the Ageas Bowl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hampshire bowled Northamptonshire out for 175 to claim full bonus points and keep themselves on course to move top of the LV= County Championship.

Kyle Abbott – who had made a superb unbeaten 57 with the bat – took his season tally to 53 wickets with four for 52, while Keith Barker claimed three for 41 and then another one as Northamptonshire followed-on.

Northamptonshire, resuming on 77 for one, faced a 225-run first-innings deficit, with Emilio Gay’s classy 74 helping edge the visitors on to 153 for three at stumps – still 72 runs behind.

Hampshire have the chance to move at least level with leaders Surrey, who do not play in this round, with a victory set to put them eight points clear.

At Emirates Old Trafford, Luke Wells hit a 65-ball century to maintain Lancashire’s hopes of victory over Roses rivals Yorkshire to keep themselves in the title hunt.

Having resumed day three at 130 for four in reply to Lancashire’s first-innings score of 276, Yorkshire were eventually bowled out for 255, seamer Tom Bailey taking four for 56 including his 300th first-class wicket.

Wells then set about building the lead in quick time with 124 in 82 balls before he was one of Dom Bess’ two wickets, helping Lancashire reach 203 for three at the close, a lead of 224, when bad light ended the day 16 overs early. Opening partner Keaton Jennings had made 68.

Sam Cook took six for 33 as Essex pressed towards victory over Kent at Canterbury.

Resuming at 74 for four in reply to Essex’s first innings 573, Kent were dismissed for 164, with Ben Allison claiming four for 40.

Despite Cook’s haul – and Adam Rossington taking seven catches behind the stumps – Essex remained two wickets shy of victory, despite taking an extra half hour after the scheduled close with Jordan Cox remaining unbeaten on 53.

Jordan Cox starred for Kent (Adam Davy/PA)

Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price and Miles Hammond all made half-centuries as Gloucestershire looked poised for a challenging declaration against Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors began the day by bowling out Somerset for 248, from an overnight 209 for eight, as Tom Price completed figures of five for 75.

Gloucestershire built on their first-innings lead of 95 to reach 246 for five – an advantage of 341 – which was supported by decent contributions from Charlesworth (64), Ollie Price (53) and Hammond (53).

In Division Two at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire wrapped up a three-day victory over Leicestershire to further strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire had declared at 390 for seven on Tuesday, setting an implausible target of 499, and Leicestershire, resuming at 20 without loss, were eventually bowled out for 257 in their second innings as the hosts secured victory by 241 runs.

There had been a rain delay of more than two hours before the last-wicket stand of first-class debutant Michael Finan (58) and Callum Parkinson (26 not out) was finally broken. Notts captain Steven Mullaney took three for 29 and Brett Hutton three for 51.

India batter Shubman Gill was the star performer between the rain breaks, falling just eight runs short of a century on debut, as Worcestershire kept alive slim hopes of forcing victory over Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

Ben Raine took three wickets for Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Glamorgan finished on 241 for eight, still needing 64 to avoid the follow-on, after Gill was trapped lbw by Ed Barnard two balls before play stopped for bad light on a day when only 50 overs were possible.

There was a little under two hours of play possible ahead of lunch, then a lengthy break before the players returned after tea for a truncated evening session, with 44 overs having been lost and a further 10 because of bad light.

Ben Raine bowled Durham back into contention against Derbyshire at the County Ground, taking three for 24 in an impressive 18-over spell.

The 30-year-old seamer helped restrict the hosts to 185 for seven in their second innings, a lead of 268, with left-arm spinner Liam Trevaskis also taking three wickets before bad light ended play early.

Wayne Madsen tried to push Derbyshire on with 58, while captain Billy Godleman made 43 from 141 balls, his highest championship score of the season.