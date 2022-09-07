Hampshire in pole position to beat Northamptonshire at the Ageas Bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hampshire in pole position to beat Northamptonshire at the Ageas Bowl

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 7.35pm
Kyle Abbott – who had made a superb unbeaten 57 with the bat – took another four wickets (Mark Kerton/PA)
Kyle Abbott – who had made a superb unbeaten 57 with the bat – took another four wickets (Mark Kerton/PA)

Hampshire bowled Northamptonshire out for 175 to claim full bonus points and keep themselves on course to move top of the LV= County Championship.

Kyle Abbott – who had made a superb unbeaten 57 with the bat – took his season tally to 53 wickets with four for 52, while Keith Barker claimed three for 41 and then another one as Northamptonshire followed-on.

Northamptonshire, resuming on 77 for one, faced a 225-run first-innings deficit, with Emilio Gay’s classy 74 helping edge the visitors on to 153 for three at stumps – still 72 runs behind.

Hampshire have the chance to move at least level with leaders Surrey, who do not play in this round, with a victory set to put them eight points clear.

At Emirates Old Trafford, Luke Wells hit a 65-ball century to maintain Lancashire’s hopes of victory over Roses rivals Yorkshire to keep themselves in the title hunt.

Having resumed day three at 130 for four in reply to Lancashire’s first-innings score of 276, Yorkshire were eventually bowled out for 255, seamer Tom Bailey taking four for 56 including his 300th first-class wicket.

Wells then set about building the lead in quick time with 124 in 82 balls before he was one of Dom Bess’ two wickets, helping Lancashire reach 203 for three at the close, a lead of 224, when bad light ended the day 16 overs early. Opening partner Keaton Jennings had made 68.

Sam Cook took six for 33 as Essex pressed towards victory over Kent at Canterbury.

Resuming at 74 for four in reply to Essex’s first innings 573, Kent were dismissed for 164, with Ben Allison claiming four for 40.

Despite Cook’s haul – and Adam Rossington taking seven catches behind the stumps – Essex remained two wickets shy of victory, despite taking an extra half hour after the scheduled close with Jordan Cox remaining unbeaten on 53.

Jordan Cox
Jordan Cox starred for Kent (Adam Davy/PA)

Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price and Miles Hammond all made half-centuries as Gloucestershire looked poised for a challenging declaration against Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors began the day by bowling out Somerset for 248, from an overnight 209 for eight, as Tom Price completed figures of five for 75.

Gloucestershire built on their first-innings lead of 95 to reach 246 for five – an advantage of 341 – which was supported by decent contributions from Charlesworth (64), Ollie Price (53) and Hammond (53).

In Division Two at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire wrapped up a three-day victory over Leicestershire to further strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire had declared at 390 for seven on Tuesday, setting an implausible target of 499, and Leicestershire, resuming at 20 without loss, were eventually bowled out for 257 in their second innings as the hosts secured victory by 241 runs.

There had been a rain delay of more than two hours before the last-wicket stand of first-class debutant Michael Finan (58) and Callum Parkinson (26 not out) was finally broken. Notts captain Steven Mullaney took three for 29 and Brett Hutton three for 51.

India batter Shubman Gill was the star performer between the rain breaks, falling just eight runs short of a century on debut, as Worcestershire kept alive slim hopes of forcing victory over Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

Ben Raine
Ben Raine took three wickets for Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Glamorgan finished on 241 for eight, still needing 64 to avoid the follow-on, after Gill was trapped lbw by Ed Barnard two balls before play stopped for bad light on a day when only 50 overs were possible.

There was a little under two hours of play possible ahead of lunch, then a lengthy break before the players returned after tea for a truncated evening session, with 44 overs having been lost and a further 10 because of bad light.

Ben Raine bowled Durham back into contention against Derbyshire at the County Ground, taking three for 24 in an impressive 18-over spell.

The 30-year-old seamer helped restrict the hosts to 185 for seven in their second innings, a lead of 268, with left-arm spinner Liam Trevaskis also taking three wickets before bad light ended play early.

Wayne Madsen tried to push Derbyshire on with 58, while captain Billy Godleman made 43 from 141 balls, his highest championship score of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes (Matt York/AP)
Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals
Ange Postecoglou is in contention to take over at Brighton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager
England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Kyle Abbott – who had made a superb unbeaten 57 with the bat – took another four wickets (Mark Kerton/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0