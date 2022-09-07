It’s time to win – Granit Xhaka targets Europa League glory with Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s time to win – Granit Xhaka targets Europa League glory with Arsenal

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 8.13pm
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka is aiming to go all the way in the Europa League this season. (Adam Davy/PA
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka is aiming to go all the way in the Europa League this season. (Adam Davy/PA

Granit Xhaka has almost had a Europa League winners’ medal in his grasp and this season both the Arsenal midfielder and his manager Mikel Arteta are aiming for glory in the competition.

The 29-year-old was in the Gunners side that lost the 2019 final to Chelsea having got as far as the semi-finals a year earlier, only to slip to defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Now, after a season away from European football, Arsenal return to Europa League action when they face FC Zurich in St Gallen on Thursday night.

Unai Emery's Arsenal lost 4-1 to Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final.
Unai Emery’s Arsenal lost 4-1 to Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Xhaka is likely to play a part even if Arteta opts to shuffle his pack, given the injuries to fellow central midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, and the Switzerland captain admits those near-misses have been eating away.

“(I was) Very disappointed, first of all, because when you get to the final you want to win it, for sure,” he told reporters in St Gallen on the eve of Arsenal’s opener.

“But you can only learn about this. Three years later we are still here now in the Europa League – and it’s time to win.

“We want to start well in a new competition, in the Europa League and we want to take the three points back to London.”

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League despite seeing their perfect start to the season end with a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

Arteta, who won the FA Cup at the end of his first season at the Emirates Stadium, is now keen to break the club’s continental trophy hoodoo, which stretches back 28 years.

“That’s a long time and I would like to be the first one to break that negative record,” the Spaniard said.

“But you have to start somewhere and it’s tomorrow, and it’s time to play well and earn the right to win the match.

“This is a competition that we want to take very seriously against an opponent that is going to make life difficult for us, and we want to start the competition in the right way and maintain our momentum.”

