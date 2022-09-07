Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer By Press Association September 7 2022, 8.27pm Serge Aurier has joined Nottingham Forest subject to visa approval (Michael Regan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nottingham Forest have made former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier their 22nd signing of the summer, subject to visa approval. The Ivory Coast right-back will provide competition for Neco Williams as Forest boss Steve Cooper continues to add strength in depth to his squad. We are delighted to announce the signing of Serge Aurier, subject to Visa approval. ✍️#NFFC | #PL— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 7, 2022 In a statement, Forest said they were “delighted” with the capture of Aurier, who made 24 appearances for Villareal last season as they reached the Champions League semi-finals. Aurier joined Paris St Germain in 2015 and two years later moved to Tottenham, for whom he made 110 appearances during his four years in north London. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win More from The Courier COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen 0 Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0