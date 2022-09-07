Imanol Alguacil confident Real Sociedad can compete with Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Imanol Alguacil confident Real Sociedad can compete with Manchester United

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 8.43pm
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has no fears over facing Manchester United for a second time in three seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has no fears over facing Manchester United for a second time in three seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is confident his side can compete against Manchester United despite the vast gulf in resources.

Their Old Trafford hosts spent more than £200million in the summer as new manager Erik ten Hag looked to improve the squad he inherited while the LaLiga club’s outlay was a more modest £40m – less than half of what Ajax striker Antony cost the Red Devils.

La Real, currently ninth in LaLiga, have yet to score in four meetings with United, although on their last visit they left with a goalless draw, albeit after a 4-0 first-leg defeat in San Sebastian.

Antony File Photo
Antony cost Manchester United more than double Real Sociedad’s total outlay on their squad in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

But Alguacil, who was also in charge then and is leading the club in their third successive Europa League campaign, is undeterred.

“I want to show what we are capable of doing, what we are about, show our personality even though we are facing one of the best teams in Europe and a team that should be in the Champions League,” he said.

“We are facing history, given the great squad they have. It is true they have spent a lot, that’s the club they are.

“But you play games on a pitch and the two teams out there have 11 players each.

“Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in Europe but if you want to beat a team like Manchester United you have to be brave or you have very few options to win the game.

“It is us that need to take the initiative even though we are playing a team which likes to do the same.

“To be honest I wouldn’t like to play for the draw, putting men behind the ball.

“I would prefer to lose and be a team who has given it a go regardless of the team we are facing.”

