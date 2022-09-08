Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford By Press Association September 8 2022, 7.30am Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up What the papers say Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun. The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer. The Sun also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time. Social media round-up He's on his way ⏳ #CFChttps://t.co/WoZstetXgT— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 8, 2022 Exclusive: Wolves appeal for Diego Costa’s work permit/appeal has been accepted. Diego will fly to England later tonight to discuss final details of the free transfer. 🚨🟠 #WWFCMedical tests have been scheduled and it will be a key step to proceed — one year contract ready. pic.twitter.com/xBXar0DCmE— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2022 Players to watch Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray. Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to the Sun. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton James Anderson calls for ‘common sense’ after England made to wait for victory More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0