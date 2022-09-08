US Open day 10: Carlos Alcaraz wins battle of rising stars after marathon match By Press Association September 8 2022, 8.38am Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Jannik Sinner (Julia Nikhinson/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set a new record for the latest ever finish at the US Open in their quarter-final. Alcaraz finally clinched a five-set victory over his fellow young gun at 2.50am to book a semi-final against American Frances Tiafoe, who earlier defeated Andrey Rublev. World number one Iga Swiatek moved into her third grand slam semi-final of the year by beating Jessica Pegula while Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Pliskova. Picture of the day Frances Tiafoe shows his delight after beating Andrey Rublev (Seth Wenig/AP) Shot of the day ALCARAZ BEHIND THE BACK WHAT?!!?!?! pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022 Pegula drowns her sorrows .@JLPegula is all of us after a hard day's work 😂🍺 pic.twitter.com/VhnC5hQTLT— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022 Del Potro back in town Look who’s back! 👋 @delpotrojuan @usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/NK6l1yjba5— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 8, 2022 Fallen seeds Women: Jessica Pegula (8), Karolina Pliskova (22)Men: Andrey Rublev (9), Jannik Sinner (11) Who’s up next? Four for the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iTm2saZfeG— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022 The night session on Thursday will see the two women’s finalists decided. Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur will both bid to reach their first grand slam final in the opening match before Swiatek meets Sabalenka. In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will look to set up a battle of Britain with their respective partners Rajeev Ram and Wesley Koolhof. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton James Anderson calls for ‘common sense’ after England made to wait for victory More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0