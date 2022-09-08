Police arrest five after crowd trouble follows Tottenham’s win over Marseille

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Police arrest five after crowd trouble follows Tottenham’s win over Marseille

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 10.58am Updated: September 8 2022, 2.22pm
Marseille fans caused trouble at the end of their Champions League clash with Tottenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Marseille fans caused trouble at the end of their Champions League clash with Tottenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Metropolitan Police made five arrests after crowd trouble at the end of Tottenham’s Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday.

Visiting fans were seen throwing fireworks into home areas of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of Spurs’ 2-0 victory, with riot police sent in to maintain order.

Five arrests were made, all thought to be Marseille fans, while one officer suffered a suspected broken hand.

Fans clashed at full-time and five arrests were made
Fans clashed at full-time and five arrests were made (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A Met statement read: “Five people have been arrested at the Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Marseille FC on Wednesday, 7 September.

“The arrests were for a variety of offences including possessing an offensive weapon, affray, drunk and disorderly and drugs; all those arrested are believed to be away supporters.

“During the match missiles were thrown on several occasions.

“One officer was injured during an arrest and suffered a suspected broken hand.

“There was serious disorder at the end of the fixture and additional officers were deployed to restore and maintain order.”

Former Marseille midfielder and current Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was in the away end during the match, but there is no suggestion he was involved in any of the trouble.

UEFA is set to open disciplinary proceedings once it receives a report on the incident.

A statement from the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust read: “Like all Spurs fans we were extremely concerned by the disorder in and around the away end at last night’s game against Olympique de Marseille.

“There are serious questions about how this was able to occur, the preparations and precautions taken and the response by stewards and police inside and outside the ground. Incidents like this should not occur and raise significant issues which require answers and must be addressed.

“We have raised these issues and are seeking a detailed response from the club and the Metropolitan Police.

“Specifically, we have asked about policing, checks on fireworks/flares, segregation in the stadium, stewarding and the police response once disorder started.

“This includes a failure to respond to incidents and the concerns raised, failure of the police to take action on Olympique de Marseille fans’ disorder outside the ground and the level and effectiveness of the stewarding.”

Tottenham’s official LGBTQ+ Supporters Association condemned the behaviour of the travelling supporters, who ripped up the club’s Pride Flag which was positioned in the away end.

Proud Lilywhites are in contact with the Fare anti-discrimination network and wrote on Twitter: “Whichever way you look at it, destroying a Pride flag is a damaging symbolic act.

“We spend a lot of time, inc(luding) with @SpursOfficial on the belonging and safety of LGBTQ+ communities at football.

“Currently working with @farenet to ensure @UEFA act accordingly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win
Sunday’s race finish brought back memories for Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)
Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton
James Anderson feels common sense could have been shown as England looked to close out victory over South Africa (John Walton/PA)
James Anderson calls for ‘common sense’ after England made to wait for victory

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Marseille fans caused trouble at the end of their Champions League clash with Tottenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0