Blackpool have Sonny Carey back for Middlesbrough clash By Press Association September 8 2022, 11.24am Sonny Carey is available for Blackpool after serving a three-match suspension (Nick Potts/PA). Blackpool have Sonny Carey back from suspension for Saturday's Championship clash with Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road. The midfielder has completed a three-match ban after being sent off in the 3-3 draw at Burnley on August 20. Gary Madine remains unavailable as he serves the second match of his own three-game suspension. Boss Michael Appleton has had Charlie Patino, Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley, Lewis Fiorini and Kevin Stewart out injured. Middlesbrough have been assessing a number of players ahead of the contest. One is Paddy McNair, who came off in the 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Monday because of an ankle issue. Fellow defender Darragh Lenihan was already missing, also due to an ankle problem, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen (knee) was out as well. Chuba Akpom (knee) is another player in Chris Wilder's squad who has been on the sidelines.