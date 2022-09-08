Lawrence Dallaglio: European nations never closer to southern hemisphere giants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawrence Dallaglio: European nations never closer to southern hemisphere giants

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 12.16pm
Lawrence Dallaglio said the gap between the northern and southern hemispheres has never been narrower (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lawrence Dallaglio said the gap between the northern and southern hemispheres has never been narrower (Richard Sellers/PA)

Lawrence Dallaglio believes the gap with the southern hemisphere has never been narrower to offer European nations hope a year out from the World Cup.

A tournament that begins with a monumental clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Paris on September 8 has never been more open with as many as six teams capable of winning.

Dallaglio’s England vintage of 2003 are the only side from north of the equator to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in nine editions of the global event, but recent results have sent shockwaves through the established order.

Ireland claimed an historic series victory in New Zealand, England toppled Australia on their July tour and a depleted Wales pushed reigning champions South Africa close over three Tests.

France, meanwhile, completed the Grand Slam earlier this year and are favourites to seize the Springboks’ crown.

“It’s hard to win the World Cup, especially away from home. I thought that England would have done it again by now,” BT Sport pundit Dallaglio told the PA news agency.

“There have been nine World Cups and eight of them have been won by the southern hemisphere, so either they’re just better than us or we shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit. It’s probably a mixture of the two.

“But having said that, at no point since 1987 when New Zealand won the first one have the southern hemisphere been as close as they are now.

“Very recently the top four in the world rankings were from the northern hemisphere. There’s been a genuine shift in the balance of power, but the proof is in the pudding.

Lawrence Dallaglio helped England win the World Cup in 2003
Lawrence Dallaglio helped England win the World Cup in 2003 (David Davies/PA)

“France, Ireland and possibly England have got as good a chance as they’ve had in any previous year. If you get your run right, you can win a World Cup. They’ve all got a chance and it’s exciting.

“As South Africa showed in 2019 when they lost to New Zealand in the opening game, you’ve only got to win six games. If you time your run right…”

Japan staged a uniquely brilliant World Cup three years ago and while Dallaglio is backing France to also be a success, he insists their national side may struggle beneath the weight of expectation.

“I think France will give it a good go of putting the tournament on in their own way,” the England great said.

“But whether the host nation can win a World Cup when all their players are up on billboards around the country….that creates a bit of pressure.

“They wobbled against us in 2007 when they lost the semi-final in their own country. It’s tough and it brings its own pressure, but they seem to have coped pretty well with it so far.”

* BT Sport is the home of Gallagher Premiership Rugby. The new season kicks off with Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby at 7pm on BT Sport 1 on Friday 9th September www.bt.com/sport/rugby-union

