Liam Manning could change things up for MK Dons’ game with Bristol Rovers

MK Dons boss Liam Manning could shuffle his pack when Bristol Rovers visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

A disappointing 1-0 loss at Exeter last weekend halted the Dons’ three-match unbeaten league run.

Manning introduced Joshua Kayode for his debut and also brought on Matthew Dennis, Daniel Oyegoke and Matt Smith in Devon but it failed to have the desired affect.

Josh McEachran, Mo Eisa (Achilles) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) remain sidelined for the 18th-placed hosts.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will be back in the dugout on Saturday having spent Wednesday night in the away end at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the supporters of his old club Marseille.

Rovers gave debuts to deadline-day arrivals Bobby Thomas and Sylvester Jasper during the 2-2 draw against Morecambe with the former on target.

Fellow new recruit Josh Coburn is still missing with a knee injury and not yet available.

Coburn is joined on the treatment table by James Gibbons (metatarsal) and James Connolly (back). Meanwhile Nick Anderton is absent while he continues to undergo treatment for osteosarcoma, a rare form of blood cancer, and Jordan Rossiter will serve the second match of his three-game ban.