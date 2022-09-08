Ryan Broom in line for Cheltenham start By Press Association September 8 2022, 3.50pm Ryan Broom could start this weekend (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ryan Broom could be in line to make his first start since returning to Cheltenham when they take on Bolton. The 26-year-old winger signed with the Robins last week, coming off the bench in their 2-2 draw with Port Vale, and is now pushing to start. Fellow new signing James Olayinka was substituted at half-time in that fixture after suffering a head injury in the opening minutes but the central midfielder should be fit enough to start once again. Midfielder Ellis Chapman is available after suspension, while injured trio Elliot Bonds, Liam Sercombe and Ryan Jackson remain doubtful. New Bolton signing Owen Beck has been ruled out of the clash. The 20-year-old has not yet featured for Ian Evatt’s side due to injury and the weekend’s game will come too soon for the midfielder. Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has not returned to training since suffering a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper James Trafford is fit to start after suffering a knock towards the end of their 3-1 victory over Charlton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0