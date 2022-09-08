Nicky Featherstone absent as Hartlepool take on Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool will be without skipper Nicky Featherstone for the home clash with Doncaster.

Featherstone suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Pools’ 1-1 draw at Colchester last weekend and it is feared he sustained ligament damage. The midfielder is visiting a specialist to determine the extent of the problem.

Full-back Jamie Sterry remains a doubt with a foot injury, while midfielder Callum Cooke is nursing a knee knock.

Forward duo Josh Umerah (ankle) and Mikael Ndjoli (hamstring) have returned to training this week and will hope to be involved, while deadline-day signing Clarke Oduor could be handed a first start.

Luke Molyneux is a likely starter for Doncaster against his former club.

The forward was Pools’ top scorer last season but moved to Rovers following the expiration of his contract.

Boss Gary McSheffrey could make changes after seeing a seven-game unbeaten run ended by Mansfield last weekend.

Jon Taylor may come into the starting XI, while summer signings James Maxwell and Adam Long are also in contention.