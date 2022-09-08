Timm Klose on verge of a Bristol City return against Preston By Press Association September 8 2022, 4.16pm Bristol City’s Timm Klose has been nursing a knee issue (John Walton/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Timm Klose could make his return to first-team action when Bristol City host Preston in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender, who has been out with a knee issue, played for the Robins’ Under-21s against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday. Boss Nigel Pearson is hoping goalkeeper Stefan Bajic (wrist) will make an Under-21s appearance in the next couple of weeks. Tomas Kalas and Ayman Benarous continue with their recoveries. Preston remain without midfielder Ben Woodburn due to his ankle issue. North End manager Ryan Lowe has said Woodburn, who missed the 1-0 home loss to Birmingham last weekend, should be back for the clash with Sunderland on October 1. Andrew Hughes could be involved again after sitting out the last four matches with a shoulder injury. The Lilywhites, whose two league wins so far this term have both come away from home, are 10th in the table, while Bristol City, victorious four times in a six-match unbeaten run, are fourth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0