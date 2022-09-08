Options increasing for Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes ahead of St Johnstone clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Options increasing for Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes ahead of St Johnstone clash

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 4.30pm
Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock take on St Johnstone this weekend (Will Matthews/PA).
Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock take on St Johnstone this weekend (Will Matthews/PA).

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has welcomed his expanding options as he gets set to hand recalls and debuts to players against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Christian Doidge is set to make his first appearance since signing on loan after being unable to face parent club Hibernian on Saturday.

Ash Taylor is banned after being sent off at Easter Road, but goalkeeper Zach Hemmings, defender Chris Stokes, Jeriel Dorsett and winger Jordan Jones could feature after lay-offs.

McInnes said: “Ash is suspended so we have that to contend with, but the flip side of that, we have Jeriel Dorsett back training, Chris Stokes has been back for a couple of weeks. I’ve got other options, Jack Sanders and Dylan McGowan, so I have plenty of options at centre-half.

“Jordan Jones has had a full week’s training and Zach Hemmings is back training now as well. Two key players for us back in the fold.

“Obviously Zach has been out for two months so we have to factor that in. He had a week’s worth of active goalkeeper training at Middlesbrough and we have had him for a full week training. He is doing great, like he has never been away. He was a key player for us and it’s great to have him back on the training pitch.

“Jordan is one we brought in to bring speed and a bit of creativity and be a ball carrier and a threat for us. Not really having that type to call upon has been a disappointment, but we feel confident now with the rehab he has done he has given himself the best chance to stay fit.

“He has put two weeks together back to back without any concerns, so as long as there is no reaction he will be in the squad.

“Blair Alston missed last week with a little recurrence of his calf and Liam Donnelly as well. Both of them are improving. The game might come too soon for Liam but I am hoping Blair can be there or thereabouts.”

Doidge will compete with the likes of Kyle Lafferty, Innes Cameron and Oli Shaw for a place up front.

“I waited three months to sign a striker and we couldn’t play him in the first two games, although he could have played against Hearts if his registration came through,” McInnes said.

“Improving those forward areas with different types was always going to be key for us coming up a division.

“The lads we have got up there have done great for me, but having real competition and different options is important. Having Jordan and Christian now available, hopefully we get the benefit of that.”

