Middlesbrough sign free agent Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo By Press Association September 8 2022, 4.38pm Massimo Luongo has joined Middlesbrough (Richard Sellers/PA) Middlesbrough have signed Australia international Massimo Luongo on a deal until January. The 29-year-old midfielder was a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. Luongo started his career at Tottenham and has Championship experience with QPR.