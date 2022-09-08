Reece Devine could make Swindon squad for clash with Newport By Press Association September 8 2022, 4.48pm Reece Devine is fit again for Swindon (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season as Swindon welcome Newport to the County Ground. Left-back Devine has been sidelined since the start of the season by a hamstring problem but has been training back with the first-team squad and is available. Versatile Ellis Iandolo has also begun training again following a quadricep tear but the game will come too soon for him. Striker Tomi Adeloye is out for a month with a thigh injury. while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still two weeks away from fitness. Newport will be without midfielder Aaron Wildig. The 30-year-old suffered a groin strain in the Papa John’s Trophy clash at Exeter and has been ruled out for a month. Defender Scot Bennett will also be assessed after he was forced off at half-time last week against Grimsby with a leg injury. Forward Offrande Zanzala will also be missing with a hamstring problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0