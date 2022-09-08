Reece Devine could make Swindon squad for clash with Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season as Swindon welcome Newport to the County Ground.

Left-back Devine has been sidelined since the start of the season by a hamstring problem but has been training back with the first-team squad and is available.

Versatile Ellis Iandolo has also begun training again following a quadricep tear but the game will come too soon for him.

Striker Tomi Adeloye is out for a month with a thigh injury. while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still two weeks away from fitness.

Newport will be without midfielder Aaron Wildig.

The 30-year-old suffered a groin strain in the Papa John’s Trophy clash at Exeter and has been ruled out for a month.

Defender Scot Bennett will also be assessed after he was forced off at half-time last week against Grimsby with a leg injury.

Forward Offrande Zanzala will also be missing with a hamstring problem.