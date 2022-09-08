Sheffield United without injured Max Lowe for Rotherham clash By Press Association September 8 2022, 4.50pm Sheffield United’s Max Lowe has a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sheffield United have suffered an injury blow ahead of the South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham. Max Lowe has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury picked up during Sunday’s win at Hull and boss Paul Heckingbottom will be forced to change his system. Veteran striker Billy Sharp has returned to training after an ankle injury and will be assessed. The table-topping Blades are still without Ben Osborn (ankle), Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Enda Stevens (calf), John Fleck (leg) and Jayden Bogle (knee). Rotherham can welcome back fit-again defender Cameron Humphreys. The centre-half has missed the last two games with a hamstring complaint but has trained all week and will be in contention at Bramall Lane. Fellow defender Grant Hall has been sidelined with a similar complaint and will be assessed. The Millers will also check on Shane Ferguson who has a niggle. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0