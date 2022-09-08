Stevenage waiting on Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose ahead of Sutton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stevenage waiting on Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose ahead of Sutton game

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 5.26pm
Stevenage defender Michael Bostwick has been stepping up his recovery (James Manning/PA)
Stevenage defender Michael Bostwick has been stepping up his recovery (James Manning/PA)

Stevenage will check on Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Sutton.

Defender Bostwick and forward Rose have both been stepping up their recovery, but did not feature in the squad for last weekend’s win at Crewe.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey should be involved again after coming straight into the side following his season-long loan move from Charlton.

Fellow new recruit David Amoo was an unused substitute as his return to action continues to be managed.

Sutton head to the Lamex Stadium seeking a third straight league win.

Centre-back Aaron Pierre could be involved, having completed a free-agent move after leaving Shrewsbury at the end of last season.

Striker Charley Kendall came in on a season-long loan from League One side Lincoln, so is another option for United boss Matt Gray, as is forward Omar Bugiel, now back in full training after being out for a couple of weeks.

Sam Hart continues his recovery from a hip problem, while fellow defender Ben Goodliffe remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ange Postecoglou is in contention to take over at Brighton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager
England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win
Sunday’s race finish brought back memories for Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)
Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Stevenage defender Michael Bostwick has been stepping up his recovery (James Manning/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0