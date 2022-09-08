Fury waits for AJ and Alcarez’s incredible shot – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 8.

Football

Chelsea appointed Graham Potter.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

What a coach and what a guy. Pleasure working with Graham, Billy, Bruno, Bjorn, Ben and Kyle. Best of luck on your next chapter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xqlkTXgIQf — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) September 8, 2022

What a bloke and what a manager, one of the best football brains I’ve ever come across, always knew he was destined for the top. Watch Chelsea now 📈📈 https://t.co/mk1JuiGGHb — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) September 8, 2022

Good luck to Graham Potter. A clearly very talented coach. https://t.co/ga8q88M99j — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2022

Jamie Carragher defended himself.

Not once said Liverpool got it massively wrong in the transfer market & I’m not being wise after the event! Everyone knew LFC needed/wanted a midfielder, Klopp, club, fans. They tried for Tchouameni & couldn’t get Bellingham right now. Keep up with the click bait 💩 https://t.co/F3EyfSKmWJ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 8, 2022

“Always in my heart” – Joey Barton’s language skills are still up to scratch.

Merci aux supporters de l'Olympique de Marseille. Le meilleur. Grâce à vous, mon fils et moi nous sommes sentis les bienvenus. Toujours dans mon coeur. Allez L'OM 💙 pic.twitter.com/PFEvPd57b6 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) September 7, 2022

Eni Aluko saluted Keira Walsh’s big move.

Exceptional player. Deserving of a world record transfer fee for women’s football! We are moving closer to the first 1 million transfer fee – the value & economy of women’s football is rapidly growing!👏🏾 https://t.co/2r59gPaPmq — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) September 8, 2022

Wales opened the door on their celebrations after reaching the Women’s World Cup play-offs.

Nathan Redmond left Southampton.

It's been a blast ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YV8kvRs1wl — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 8, 2022

Boxing

Name this boy band.

THE BOYS ON TOUR!!! pic.twitter.com/Ggive7D2ja — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 8, 2022

Tyson Fury wanted answers from AJ.

This is the Tyson Fury party @anthonyjoshua pic.twitter.com/SYBdYY9Wsw — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 8, 2022

I’ll make it nice and quick for ya @anthonyjoshua pic.twitter.com/2EngHde8xF — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 8, 2022

Deontay Wilder racked up the rounds.

I’m back at it baby 🤴🏿💪🏿424 rds in 16 days — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) September 7, 2022

Tennis

What a shot!

Carlos Alcaraz’s late-night win over Jannik Sinner had a high-profile viewer.

Coco Gauff was not missing a second.

this match is insane. I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this. #Sinner #Alcaraz — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 8, 2022

Sabine Lisicki enjoyed the action.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz…. I mean 😳 WOW. Just wow! #usopen — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) September 8, 2022

Cricket

Another milestone for James Anderson.

A proud day for Harry Brook.

Jos Buttler spent his birthday in Corfu.

Golf

Ian Poulter teed it up at Wentworth.

Rugby Union

One year to go!

Iconic #RWC2023 is ONE year to go! pic.twitter.com/6p1VgLSGar — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 8, 2022

NFL

The Super Bowl champions and this season’s favourites were ready for the big kick-off.