Hampshire beat Northamptonshire to go top of Division One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hampshire beat Northamptonshire to go top of Division One

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 6.06pm
Mohammad Abbas starred for Hampshire (Adam Davy/PA)
Mohammad Abbas starred for Hampshire (Adam Davy/PA)

Hampshire moved to the top of LV= Insurance County Championship Division One after they beat the rain to thrash Northamptonshire by an innings and four runs at the Ageas Bowl.

Leading wicket-taker Kyle Abbott missed out because of a lower leg problem suffered during Wednesday evening.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, though, weighed in with four for 32 while Keith Barker took three for 63, as Hampshire claimed full points from the match to lead Surrey by eight.

After the morning had been washed out and further rain took the players off again in the afternoon, Hampshire eventually managed to pick up the seven wickets needed in 27 overs as the visitors were bowled out for 221.

Lancashire’s title hopes look all-but over after their bid for a final-day victory over Roses rivals Yorkshire was thwarted at Emirates Old Trafford.

Yorkshire had been set an unlikely victory target of 302 in a minimum of 84 overs, but Lancashire took the upper hand when they reduced the visitors to 67 for three.

However, Tom Kohler-Cadmore made a determined unbeaten 34, coming off 159 balls, as Yorkshire finished on 102 for three in the 64th over when rain curtailed play just after 4pm leaving both sides to take 13 points.

Essex needed just 28 balls to complete an innings-and-260-run victory over Kent at Canterbury.

Once the rain stopped and play started on day four, the visitors claimed the remaining two wickets quickly to bowl Kent out for 149.

Sam Cook took 10 for 60 in the match, including seven for 33 in the second innings, while Jamie Porter claimed three for 50.

Jordan Cox was top scorer with 65 for Kent, who are deep in the relegation battle.

Gloucestershire’s bid for a first County Championship win of the season was thwarted by the weather on the final day against Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors extended their second-innings total from an overnight 246 for five to 279 for seven before declaring with a lead of 374.

The rain, though, soon set in and the match was confirmed as a draw, Somerset having reached 11 without loss in their second innings.

Gloucestershire – adrift at the bottom with only two games to play – took 12 points, having two deducted for a slow over rate, while Somerset also picked up the same which lifted them seven points clear of Warwickshire.

Glamorgan moved into second place in Division Two after their rain-affected clash with Worcestershire finished in a draw at Cardiff.

The Welsh county picked up 12 points from the match to move seven ahead of promotion rivals Middlesex – who are their next opponents at Lord’s – while Worcestershire took 14.

There were only 55 minutes of play possible on the final day, during which Glamorgan claimed an extra batting bonus point as they progressed from 241 for eight to 295 all out, Chris Cooke making an unbeaten 51.

Glamorgan fell 10 runs short of avoiding the follow-on, so were immediately sent back in, but openers David Lloyd and Ed Byrom only had to survive nine balls before the rain came down and the match was abandoned early in the afternoon with Somerset 11 without loss.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes (Matt York/AP)
Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals
Ange Postecoglou is in contention to take over at Brighton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager
England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mohammad Abbas starred for Hampshire (Adam Davy/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0