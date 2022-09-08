BMW PGA Championship postponed on Friday as golf pays its respects to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

BMW PGA Championship postponed on Friday as golf pays its respects to the Queen

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 8.14pm
A screen displays a message that play in the BMW PGA Championship has been suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Adam Davy/PA)
A screen displays a message that play in the BMW PGA Championship has been suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Adam Davy/PA)

No play will take place in the BMW PGA Championship on Friday following the death of the Queen at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening and play in the first round at Wentworth was immediately suspended with 30 players on the course.

The course and practice facilities will be closed on Friday, with tournament organisers adding that updates on the resumption of play will be “provided in due course”.

A statement from the European Tour Group read: “On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour Group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

Wentworth
A screen displays a message that play has been suspended following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)

Tommy Fleetwood, who held a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan on eight under par, wrote on Twitter: “Rest in Peace Your Majesty, you will be forever in our hearts. God save The King.”

Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn wrote: “Living most of my adult life in England I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth. An inspiration to so many all over the world. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

Peter Forster, captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club said the Queen’s 70-year patronage was a “great honour”.

“We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today,” he said in a statement.

“Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.

“Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the club was a great honour for its members. We hold His Majesty The King and all the Royal family in our thoughts at this time of mourning.”

The Queen was a patron of the Professional Golfers’ Association and chief executive Robert Maxfield paid tribute, saying in a statement: “On behalf of the members and staff of The PGA, I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

“We are immensely proud that Her Majesty The Queen was a Patron of The Association.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joe Salisbury, right, and Rajeev Ram are into a second consecutive US Open final (John Walton/PA)
Joe Salisbury to wear black armband in final in mark of respect for the…
Graham Potter has signed a long-term deal as Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director
Son Heung-min has yet to find the back of the net this season (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought
Players pay tribute to the Queen before kick-off (PA)
West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB
Manchester United take part in a minutes silence following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad
Manchester United take part in a minute’s silence (Martin Rickett/PA)
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?
Sporting events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, who died on Thursday (John Stillwell/PA)
Sport facing decisions over weekend action following death of Queen at 96
Robbie Neilson watches Hearts lose to Istanbul (Robert Perry/PA)
Robbie Neilson laments Hearts ‘going to pot’ in defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram are into the US Open final (John Walton/PA)
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reach final in defence of US Open doubles title
The Queen has died (Jane Barlow/PA)
An amazing inspiration – England captains lead tributes to the Queen

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
The Queen loved spending time at Glamis when she was a child.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The Queen in Scotland on her 67th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0
In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee
0