Robbie Neilson laments Hearts ‘going to pot’ in defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson laments Hearts ‘going to pot’ in defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 9.10pm
Robbie Neilson watches Hearts lose to Istanbul (Robert Perry/PA)
Robbie Neilson watches Hearts lose to Istanbul (Robert Perry/PA)

Robbie Neilson lamented the way his Hearts side “went to pot” in the second half of their 4-0 Europa Conference League defeat at home to Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Tynecastle side – playing their first European group-stage match since 2004 – trailed 1-0 at the break before the Turks killed the game with three goals in the final quarter.

“I thought in the first half we played really well, I was pleased,” said Neilson. “I thought we were in the game and we lost a really disappointing goal.

“Even at the start of the second half we were in it. And then we lost the second goal and we went to pot, and they started to show their quality because we became so open. We started chasing the game.

“I think it is a learning curve for us all that, when it goes to 2-0, we keep our shape, stay compact and stay in the game.

“Because as soon as it goes three and four it becomes a different game and at the end there we just couldn’t get close to them because the game was so open, they got confidence and they started popping the ball about.

“We were really, really pleased with the first half because I think we showed we can compete against a top team – because they are a top team.

“But in the second half we need to learn that when things go against you, we need to keep that compactness and we make sure we don’t fall out of the game as quickly as we did.”

Neilson – whose side are due to head to Latvia to face RFS Riga next week – was frustrated that Hearts passed up a couple of good opportunities at 0-0.

“At this level you get two or three chances in a game and against Zurich (in the Europa League play-off) and similar tonight, had we taken that first opportunity with the header it’s a different game.

“It’s all ifs and buts. We want to be a team that competes regularly at this level and tonight we competed for 45-50 minutes and then after that I don’t think we did.

“That was down to two things. Us losing our shape but also down to the opposition having real quality and starting to take the game away from us.

“It was a disappointing last 30 minutes but prior to that I was proud of the players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joe Salisbury, right, and Rajeev Ram are into a second consecutive US Open final (John Walton/PA)
Joe Salisbury to wear black armband in final in mark of respect for the…
Graham Potter has signed a long-term deal as Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director
Son Heung-min has yet to find the back of the net this season (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought
Players pay tribute to the Queen before kick-off (PA)
West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB
Manchester United take part in a minutes silence following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad
Manchester United take part in a minute’s silence (Martin Rickett/PA)
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?
Sporting events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, who died on Thursday (John Stillwell/PA)
Sport facing decisions over weekend action following death of Queen at 96
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram are into the US Open final (John Walton/PA)
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reach final in defence of US Open doubles title
The Queen has died (Jane Barlow/PA)
An amazing inspiration – England captains lead tributes to the Queen
A screen displays a message that play in the BMW PGA Championship has been suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship postponed on Friday as golf pays its respects to the Queen

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
The Queen loved spending time at Glamis when she was a child.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The Queen in Scotland on her 67th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0
In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee
0