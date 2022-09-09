US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York By Press Association September 9 2022, 5.56am Updated: September 9 2022, 8.30am Iga Swiatek drops her racket in celebration (Frank Franklin II/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday. World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3. In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opposite sides of the net in the final. Picture of the day Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Caroline Garcia (Charles Krupa/AP) Tweet of the day I Ieft everything out there last night, but it wasn’t meant to be. The atmosphere was something special that I’ll never forget.This one hurts, but back to work & onto the next. @carlosalcaraz , congrats, it was an incredible battle! Good luck for the rest of the tournament💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/r6wSr3Lnbt— Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 8, 2022 Shot of the day TWEENER LOB 😱@juanscabal that was ridiculous 👏 pic.twitter.com/L5vEBs9bE0— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022 Wheelie good History is made!🇬🇧 Ben Bartram wins the first #USOpen junior wheelchair match. pic.twitter.com/0P2ltXToCt— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022 This year’s US Open features a record number of wheelchair players, including a first junior competition at a slam. Who’s up next? Good morning! 👀 @usopen pic.twitter.com/xtMtjOJeTS— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 8, 2022 The men take centre stage on Friday as the two singles finalists are decided. Casper Ruud takes on Karen Khachanov in the opening clash before Carlos Alcaraz returns for another night-session encounter, this time against American hope Frances Tiafoe. In the men’s doubles final earlier in the day, defending champions Salisbury and Rajeev Ram face Skupski and Wesley Koolhof. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton James Anderson calls for ‘common sense’ after England made to wait for victory More from The Courier Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0 In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0 How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market? 0