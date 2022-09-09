Ralph Hasenhuttl looking for the right balance to deliver consistent results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl looking for the right balance to deliver consistent results

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 2.06pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl feels his side could have taken more from the last Premier League outing (Tim Goode/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl feels his side could have taken more from the last Premier League outing (Tim Goode/PA)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes his side will soon develop the right balance needed to produce consistent results this season.

The Saints have seen Saturday’s home match against Brentford postponed following the decision to pause all football in the UK after the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.

Having come from behind to beat Chelsea in their previous home fixture, Southampton were beaten 1-0 at Wolves last weekend.

Saints, though, could count themselves somewhat unfortunate not to have taken something from the trip to Molineux.

Che Adams saw a second-half effort ruled out for handball and the striker also hit the crossbar with another header.

Hasenhuttl would, of course, rather see the team hold their own over the full 90 minutes, but is confident progress can be made to deliver the required performance levels.

“You can maybe say that we don’t do as well by giving away the lead too, this is the negative of being better in the second half,” the Southampton manager said.

“We definitely deserved more than we have got (at Wolves) and we had chances for more than one goal there and this is a positive thing, but in the end, the result is a loss.

“We have to be clear in the message during the week (in training) that everything wasn’t so good, because after half-time we had two or three situations where we could have conceded a second goal and then the game is gone.

“And it is not only about taking more risks and going for the equaliser, you have to be careful and to have a good balance. This was not always there, so we have been very critical. With how we played against Wolves, we know that we can do it better.”

When Premier League fixtures resume again, Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car could make his first appearance for Southampton following a deadline-day transfer after missing out at Wolves because of registration regulations.

Hasenhuttl was determined to improve the squad over the summer transfer window, having also brought in youngsters Juan Larios and Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on deadline day as well as on-loan Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Southampton v Chelsea – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Romeo Lavia is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury (Steven Paston/PA)

Belgium Under-21 international Romeo Lavia had also arrived from Manchester City during July, but is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury.

Hasenhuttl hopes when the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who had scored his first goal for the club against Chelsea before being forced off, is fit again that he will provide another potent asset going forward.

“All of our points (this season) have been from losing positions, this shows the mentality of the group,” Hasenhuttl said.

“If Romeo wasn’t injured, this would be a super situation, it is a little bit of a setback for us as he is a key player for us and we are missing him, you could see this in the last game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win
Sunday’s race finish brought back memories for Lewis Hamilton (David Davies/PA)
Italian Grand Prix safety-car finish ‘brings back memories’ for Lewis Hamilton
James Anderson feels common sense could have been shown as England looked to close out victory over South Africa (John Walton/PA)
James Anderson calls for ‘common sense’ after England made to wait for victory

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0