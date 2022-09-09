F1 drivers fall silent in memory of Queen before Charles Leclerc leads practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

F1 drivers fall silent in memory of Queen before Charles Leclerc leads practice

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 2.26pm
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell observe a one-minute silence in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell observe a one-minute silence in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)

Charles Leclerc finished ahead of Carlos Sainz as Ferrari led the way in opening practice for the Italian Grand Prix – after Formula One observed a one-minute silence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

Ten minutes before the first action of the weekend in Monza, the grid’s 10 teams – six of which are based in the United Kingdom – gathered in memory of the long-serving monarch who died on Thursday.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton wore a black armband on his Mercedes overalls as he was flanked by British team-mate George Russell and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in the pit-lane.

FIA president Mohammed ben Suleyman paid his respects alongside Domenicali in front of the silent main grandstand awash with Ferrari red at the Italian team’s home race. A giant black and white image of the Queen was displayed on the podium.

A spontaneous round of applause broke out following the one-minute silence. Another moment of reflection is planned on the grid ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Earlier on Friday, Hamilton, who was knighted last year, described the Queen as a “symbol of hope for so many”, and said “she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness”.

While the Premier League cancelled its fixtures this weekend, F1 bosses are pressing on with the 16th round of the season in Monza, 13 miles north of Milan.

World champion Max Verstappen observes the one-minute silence alongside Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and team-mate Sergio Perez
World champion Max Verstappen observes the one-minute silence alongside Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and team-mate Sergio Perez (David Davies/PA)

Hamilton’s Mercedes team are running with a black armband on the roll hoop of both his and Russell’s cars, while staff from across the teams, F1, and its governing body, the FIA, are all wearing black armbands.

Leclerc, who is 109 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen, headed the order, just 0.077 seconds clear of Sainz.

Russell finished third, 0.279 sec adrift, and one place ahead of Hamilton, who was four tenths back. Verstappen finished fifth.

Sainz, Hamilton and Verstappen are all facing grid penalties on Sunday for exceeding their allocation of engine parts.

Verstappen is set to drop five places for changing his Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), while Sainz and Hamilton are likely to line up towards the back. Hamilton is punished for taking on his fourth power unit of the campaign – one more than is allocated under the sport’s rules.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Perez is also facing an engine penalty which could pave the way for a straight shootout between Leclerc and Russell – the only two drivers from the big three teams not to be affected by grid sanctions.

Elsewhere, the Alpine pair of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso finished sixth and seventh, with McLaren’s Lando Norris 16th. Second practice gets under way at 5pm local time (4pm UK).

